AROUND THE GROUNDS: Wheatvale take third, Allora win derby

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Mar 2017 9:33 AM
Player of the match Chris Cantwell for Wheatvale.
Player of the match Chris Cantwell for Wheatvale.

IN THE last regular round of the 2016/17 season, Wheatvale have scored an emphatic victory over the Redbacks and will finish the season in third position on the ladder.

The Redbacks batted first first at Slade Park and compiled a handy 182, thanks to 60 from Coen Slatter and and 44 from Sam Waetford.

Chris Cantwell took 4-20 off 4 overs with four other bowlers all taking one wicket.

In reply, at one stage Wheatvale were 3-34 put a solid partnership between Chris Cantwell and Chris Malone took the score to 128 before Malone was out.

Col O'Brien then joined Cantwell at the crease and together the two saw the Wheatvale score reach and pass the required 182 for victory.

Chris Cantwell ended up up on 75 not out, yet another stella knock in a series of high scores for the all-rounder.

In his own word's he is "seeing it like a beach ball."

In other games yesterday, Inglewood made short work of Sovereign in Inglewood bowling them out for 77.

In reply Inglewood got to 1-68 before rain brought a halt to proceedings.

Nick Campbell took 5-11, Jamien Smith took 3-22 and Shane Hooper smashed 50 not out for Inglewood.

Inglewood won the game due to a superior run rate.

At Allora, the Rascals took on Allora.

The Rascals managed 148 but it wasn't good enough as Allora scored 6-149 in reply.

Next week is the first week of the finals, Wheatvale will play Redbacks and Colts will take on Maryvale in the fight for the A-grade premiership.

Colts play Maryvale today.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick cricket association

POLICE WRAP: Busy 24hrs for Warwick police

POLICE WRAP: Busy 24hrs for Warwick police

WARWICK police were kept busy last night with several incidents occurring across Warwick.

  • News

  • 5th Mar 2017 2:36 PM

Woman airlifted after snake bite on morning bushwalk

The Rescue 500 chopper has rescued a woman from Mt Cordeaux this morning.

A 25-YEAR-old woman was winched off Mt Cordeaux at Cunningham's Gap

AROUND THE GROUNDS: Wheatvale take third, Allora win derby

Player of the match Chris Cantwell for Wheatvale.

The last round of the season threw up some interesting results.

FINAL SCORE: Warwick wins Barrett Shield showdown

Warwick Cowboys wins Barrett Shield. Cowboys captain Dylan Galloway holds the shield as both teams get together after the game.

Cowboys win a rain-soaked Barrett Shield clash.

