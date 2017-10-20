Arrest that scoundrel!: insightful exhibit arrives

AFP opens arresting exhibit :

MANY Warwick residents know of the infamous egg- throwing incident.

But fewer people know of the history behind the moment that is said to have sparked the formation of the federal police.

That fateful moment in 1917 at Warwick's train station and the 100 years that followed, are chronicled in a new exhibition at the Warwick Art Gallery.

Australian Federal Police officers, including Queensland state manager Commander Sharon Cowden, joined Southern Downs locals to open the show yesterday.

"It was a complex political and jurisdictional issue and not just about the egg," Commander Cowden said.

"Conscription was in discussion and rural communities like Warwick were the first to lose their men in the First World War."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The exhibit will remain on display at the gallery until the end of January.

Art Gallery director Karina Devine said a new wall was built to accommodate the show.

"Now all the items are here there are things I think people will be very interested to see in the exhibit," Ms Devine said.

AFP curator Terry Browne said the exhibition had been a dream of his since coming to see his aunt in Allora 25 years ago.

"When I learnt about the egg throwing incident I went back to work and asked 'is this real?'," Mr Browne said.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the showcase was a valuable exhibit for the region.

"According to Wallangarra, that was where Prime Minister Billy Hughes ordered a Federal police force be created," Cr Dobie said.

"Even though the egg throwing happened here in Warwick, he was said to have contemplated it while on a train to Wallangarra."