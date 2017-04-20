Art exhibit captures district's rich history

LOCAL artists are serving up a creative slice of history in a 10-day heritage exhibition.

Warwick Artist Group will unveil their show - Our Town: Then and Now - today in the Ballroom of the Criterion Hotel.

Artist Group president Sue Keong said members had been hard at work and sketching in the famed Three Bullet Bar of a Monday for several weeks, to help capture the spirit of the hotel.

"We have about 15 works all in different mediums from charcoal to oils,” Ms Keong said.

"Some are of the hotel itself and some are of other iconic images of our history, like the steam train, roses and heavy horses.

"This is our very first exhibit in the hotel so after a few weeks of coming along and drawing in the downstairs bar we're excited to be unveiling these works.

"There will be a lot happening this weekend so we're glad to be a part of it all.”

The exhibit is free and works are available to view at the Criterion from 10am-6pm and with the permission of management until April 30.