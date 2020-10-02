Menu
FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC: Brisbane based duo McDermott & North have been travelling around regional Queensland, bringing their indie-folk music to the ears of communities.
Artists bring indie-folk music to Warwick streets

Emily Clooney
2nd Oct 2020 2:00 PM
A BRISBANE-based duo determined to be heard have hit the road, bringing their indie-folk music to regional communities.

McDermott & North have been touring Queensland for the past three years, performing at gigs and busking in regional communities.

For the past week, the duo has been performing their original music in front of IGA.

One half of the duo Patrick McDermott said regional towns had embraced the performances.

"It's been good; people have been really nice, and they're so generous and giving," Mr McDermott said.

"We tend to do quite well (in Warwick) and it's probably the best out of all of southern Queensland."

It's been a difficult year for the duo, who were forced to cancel many of their performances due to COVID-19 regulations.

Fellow band member, Rhys North said the lack of opportunities to perform had motivated them to hit the road.

"The gigs that are available, they're so competitive everyone is just trying to undercut each other post COVID," Mr North said.

"The country towns seem to be all right and no one from IGA has said anything about us performing out here."

With limited opportunities to perform, Mr McDermott wanted to encourage young performers to start busking to share their talents.

"It's great for any young artist to get out and sort of express themselves in the street; see the locals and people they know,"

"I think it would be a great and for the town as well; it adds a bit of culture, too."

 

LOVE TO PERFORM: Rhys North and Patrick McDermott have been busking in front of the IGA for the past week.
