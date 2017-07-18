Artists of all ages paint the town red

CHURCH is all about giving people chances, and this Jumpers and Jazz, emerging artists will get the opportunity to showcase their skills.

Art @ St Mark's Anglican Church is entering its sixth year at the festival, with popularity in the event continuing to spread.

Event co-ordinator Sue Nalder said interest in the annual showcase was on the up.

"This year we've had over a 50% increase in submissions of artwork, as well as an increase in artists,” Mrs Nalder said.

"There's also a big increase in people exhibiting for the first time, which is great to see.

"It gives people a chance to display and sell their artwork, as well as giving unsung talent an opportunity to show what they can do.

"There's been an increased activity in advertising, social and local media, and also word of mouth which has helped to spread the event.”

Originally the gallery was just open to local talent, however Mrs Nalder said that those rules have since been relaxed.

"This year we have artists entering works from Stanthorpe, Tenterfield, Clifton, Pittsworth, Texas, Allora, Killarney, Freestone and even as far as Brisbane,” she said.

"Artists range from their teens right through to people in their eighties, so it really does give everyone a chance to get involved.”

St Mark's is also decorating one of their crepe myrtle trees, and Mrs Nalder said it would encompass the Jumpers and Jazz theme.

"The St Mark's women's guilds are responsible for the wonderful decorating of the tree,” she said.

"They take the theme of the festival and include a Christian message.

"The theme this year is 'meandering through life's Christian journey', which will look great when it is up.”

Helen McDonald is a Warwick local, and said she is looking forward to entering the exhibit for the second time with four of her pieces.

"This will be my second time exhibiting at St Mark's,” she said.

"Jumpers and Jazz is a great time of year to be in Warwick.

"The cafes are spectacular and the overall vibe around town is just incredible.”

Judi Pidgeon made the trip up from Stanthorpe to exhibit, as she has been doing since 2012.

"The people organising the event here are lovely,” she said.

"It's an absolute joy to come up here and sell a few artworks.

"The opening night here at St Mark's is definitely a highlight.”

The Art @ St Mark's exhibit begins on Friday, and runs through until Sunday.

The official opening will take place Friday at 5pm, with a chance to meet the artists.