Artists raise funds with pink bun party

PINK PARTY: Warwick Artists Group and friends raise funds for breast cancer research: from left Sandra Wilson, Jill Birtwistle, Rosemary Addis, Clare Cotton, Cr Rod Kelly, Kris Woodd, Dianna Campbell, Bianca Campbell, Laraine Stanley, Shirley Monaghan, Sue Ellwood, Barbara Schmoelzer, Leanne Olivotto, Lorraine Telfer and Robyn Monaghan.

MEMBERS and friends of Warwick Artist Group gathered together all pretty in pink for a good cause yesterday.

The group held a pink bun party at its Willi St studio to raise more than $120 for the Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Art group secretary Jill Birtwistle said several members had been through or were going through breast cancer.

"This is a great opportunity for a cup of tea and a chat with some much-needed funds for a worthy cause,” MsBirtwistle said.

"The event is being held in conjunction with Bakers Delight, who sell the pink buns and give all the proceeds to breast cancer research.

"Unfortunately most people are touched by cancer in some way through friends and family.

"So every little bit of support to find better treatments or perhaps a cure is very worthwhile.”