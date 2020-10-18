Artists’ relish spotlight of Art and Craft Trail

ON SHOW: Warwick artist Nikki Malone was happy to open her home to the community and showcase her art.

ARTISTS from Warwick and surrounds have praised the inaugural Condamine Country Art and Craft Trail, bringing the region’s bustling art community together.

The two-day trail saw artists open their homes and studios to the community offering workshops and information sessions on the various mediums, like oil painting, candle making and pottery.

Warwick painter Nikki Malone said the demonstrations were an opportunity to share her knowledge and help people to pick up a brush.

“It’s a great opportunity and I suppose it forces you to put yourself out there; sometimes you need something to give you a bit of a kickstart to do something like this,” Mrs Malone said.

“It was a bit scary before everyone started arriving, but everyone’s been really friendly, and it’s been lovely to talk art with people who are like-minded and people who want to get into art.”

More than 30 people attended Mrs Malone’s studio on Saturday.

Nikki Malone gave an oil painting demonstration at the Art and Craft trail.

Mrs Malone said the event had given people a reason to head to the Southern Downs after the cancellation of arts festival Jumpers and Jazz.

“I think it’s good for Warwick because it brings a sense of community to the arts community,” she said.

“It’s given people a reason to travel to Warwick and while they’re here they’ll ask where is great to eat or what is good to see, and it’s nice for everyone to share in the excitement.

“It’s good for the whole community.”

While it’s just the first year the trail has run in Warwick, Mrs Malone was eager to see it make a come back in years to come.

“I would love to do it again next year and it’s something you would start to plan for,” she said.

“This year has been hard to plan for because of all the COVID stuff we don’t really know what’s happening and we weren’t sure how many people would come.

“Once it’s an annual event, it’s something people will put on their calendar.”