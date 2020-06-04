Arts Council dissolves after 65 years

END OF AN ERA: Warwick Arts Council president Lynda Hemmings in 2017 with secretary Barbara Schmoelzer.

IT’S the end of an era for the Warwick Arts Council, after 65 years working to support the arts, the collective have dissolved.

Secretary Barbara Schmoelzer due to dwindling membership and lack of funding it was time to say goodbye forever.

“We want to say a heartfelt thankyou to the former committees and members for the 65 years of hard work and dedication,” she said.

Established in 1955, the Warwick Arts Council worked to bring culture to the country, with membership funds paying to bring art, poetry and performers to entertain the people of Warwick.

“In 1955 it was a big deal to drive to Toowoomba and Brisbane (for entertainment) and people were hungry for culture,” she said.

“Now we have entertainment thrown at us from the minute we open our eyes until we go to bed,” she said.

“We also have an upturn in sporting events and it’s become a big business, people are keen to have their children in a healthy pursuit and it isn’t a young person’s cup of tea.”

Over the years, the Warwick Arts Council have facilitated visits by the Queensland Youth Orchestra, Queensland Ballet, Spanish dancers, poetry readers and various musicians.

In the past few years, the council hosted a Mother’s Day High Tea and a showcase at St Mark’s hall.

Mrs Schmoelzer joined the council in 1996 and became secretary in 2016.

“Because I thought that I would enjoy their music events and the artists and poets and what have you, that would be a lovely facet to my life and I was recovering from breast cancer,” she said.

“I just want to salute the educated founding members of the branch who worked diligently for so long to maintain it.”