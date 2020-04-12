Assange fathered two kids in embassy hide-out

Julian Assange secretly fathered two children while he was hiding in the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

His partner Stella Morris, 37, gave birth to his sons Gabriel, two and Max, one, who were both conceived while he was in the embassy hiding from extradition bids from the United States and Sweden.

She insisted in a video released on Sunday that the children were planned and it was the "sane thing to do."

Julian Assange's partner Stella Morris is the mother of his two young sons.

"Forming a family was a deliberate decision to break down those walls around him and imagine a life beyond that prison," she said.

"While for many people it would seem insane to start a family in that context, for us it was the sane thing to do.

"It was what keeps things real, and it does. It grounds me and when Julian sees the children it gives him a lot of peace. Falling in love is a kind of an act of rebellion."

Assange hid in the embassy for seven years to avoid extradition in America, where he faces 175 years jail for leaking government documents.

Stella Morris with sons Max and Gabriel, whose father is Julian Assange.

He was also wanted at the time in Sweden over allegations of rape, which have since been dropped.

Morris was a "daily" visitor to the embassy in London, near Harrods, and was seen in video footage of Assange riding a skateboard through the embassy.

She also sat in the back row of the court at his recent hearings at Belmarsh prison.

Morris sat less than a metre from Assange and they spoke regularly through the gaps in the glass barriers that separate the prisoner's docks from the courtroom.

Morris released a video on YouTube revealing that she had given birth to two of his children.

"I'm Stella Morris, I'm Julian Assange's partner, I met him in 2011," she said.

"We got together in 2015 and we have two children Max and Gabriel."

And she revealed how they first met through his lawyer Jen Robinson, with their first "interview" at the Frontline Club in London.

"He was sitting alone at a table which was quite a surprise because he was already a world famous figure, he thought I was an American journalist there to interview him so he was immediately quite guarded," she said.

The fluent Swedish speaker, and legal researcher, helped him with his case against the rape allegations in Sweden.

"We fell in love, and this is a person that I knew well by then. The person I know the most in this world and he's extraordinary."

Spanish court documents from Spain reveal the lengths that a security company took to spy on him.

Stella Morris says falling in love was “act of rebellion” for Julian Assange. Picture: Getty Images

The company UC Global, which was reportedly working for "Americans", even planned to get one of his children's nappies so they could use it for a DNA test.

Assange will make a bail application at Westminster Magistrates Court this week, claiming the coronavirus has been going through Belmarsh prison.

He planned to stay with Morris if he was released by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser.

Assange's father John Shipton, 75, revealed that he was staying with his "grandchildren" in the UK.

And he also revealed that he would often speak with his son about the "women in their lives" during his visits to Belmarsh prison.

Assange revealed the claimed tactics against him in a rambling rant at Westminster Magistrates Court last year.

However, WikiLeaks boss Kristinn Hraffnson at the time did not comment when asked about the child.

Assange said: "I don't understand how this is equitable. This superpower had 10 years to prepare for this case and I can't access my writings. It's very difficult where I am to do anything but these people have unlimited resources," he said.

"They are saying journalists and whistleblowers are enemies of the people. They have unfair advantages dealing with documents. They (know) the interior of my life with my psychologist. They steal my children's DNA. This is not equitable what is happening here."

