Assisting our region

HELP YOUR BUSINESS: Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh with the QEUN survey.

HELP YOUR BUSINESS: Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh with the QEUN survey. Sean Teuma

TAKING under 10 minutes out from your day will assist in the future plans of the Southern Downs, as well as helping your business make smarter energy choices.

That is the word from Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh, who is urging businesses across the region to fill out a simple survey.

The Queensland Electricity Users Network is conducting a study on the impact of higher electricity bills on businesses in regional Queensland, and at least 200 responses are required from the Southern Downs for data to be taken.

Currently only 87 businesses have filled out the survey.

Ms Keogh said it is vital to have the surveys filled in before the closing date this Friday.

"Responses from our region are so important, because by reaching the required numbers, this can assist in data research, and provide a snapshot for our region,” Ms Keogh said.

"It will provide a robust overview of identified data, which can help everyone to further understand usage.”

Ms Keogh said the benefits for both businesses and the region would be countless.

"Businesses need to be able to understand their electricity bills, and what the different charges mean.

"We need people to think about what they're paying for, and question providers if something isn't right.

"Better education will help our businesses make better choices.

"These findings can help businesses to better forward project their costs.

"It will also help people to move from the mindset of electricity being out of their control.”

QEUN co-ordinator Jennifer Brownie said electricity was a problem in areas of Queensland.

"In March this year, nearly 21,000 homes in regional Queensland were experiencing moderate to severe difficulties paying their power bills,” she said.

"This number is expected to rise significantly due to the Queensland Government's announcement of yet another rise in electricity prices.

"There are more homes and small businesses in regional Queensland being disconnected because they can't pay their electricity bills than in the states of South Australia and Tasmania.”

The online survey is accessed via www.qeun.com.au or a convenient time can be booked by calling 4031 2970.

Physical surveys can also be picked up at the Daily News office.