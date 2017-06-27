Assumption hits highest note with eisteddfod win

HIGH NOTE: The newly formed Assumption College Vocal Group are looking to bigger and better things after their success at the recent Border Districts Music Eisteddfod.

FOR a school that didn't even offer a music program until this year, a recent success at the Border District Eisteddfod is especially sweet.

The newly formed Assumption College Warwick Vocal Group entered the secondary school's choral competition at the 2017 eisteddfod and walked away with first prize.

Music teacher and vocal group coach Renae Stanley said the win had been a huge thrill for the group.

"Along the way to get to this point, the students did every single thing I asked of them," Mrs Stanley said.

"It's an outstanding achievement and I am so extremely proud of them and their efforts."

Mrs Stanley said the group had been dedicated to it's rehearsals in the lead-up to the competition.

"We started the group right at the beginning of the school year," she said.

"There were no auditions, anyone who wanted to be a part of it was welcome.

"So we had students of varying ages and abilities and we worked hard to bring it all together."

Mrs Stanley said she entered the school in the eisteddfod as soon as nominations opened.

"It's really good to have a goal like that to work towards," she said.

"We held many extra rehearsals and the students gave up their lunchtimes to make sure we were as good as we could be.

"Many of the students had never been in a vocal group before, so we worked on some songs they knew and set about refining voices, learning expression and emotion and polishing the overall performance.

"It worked because the judges loved our expressive singing and applauded the ensemble as a whole."

The songs the students performed for judges were Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and A Thousand Years by Christina Perry.