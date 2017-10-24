Assumption students win exclusive scholarships

Assumption College Year 12 students Will Gordon, Sophie Cartwright and Zach Viola have all been awarded scholarships to the University of Southern Queensland.

Assumption College Year 12 students Will Gordon, Sophie Cartwright and Zach Viola have all been awarded scholarships to the University of Southern Queensland. Jonno Colfs

THE future of three hard-working and talented Assumption College Year 12 students has been made a little easier with the recent announcement that they have all been awarded scholarships from the University of Southern Queensland.

Sophie Cartwright and Zach Viola were both awarded the vice chancellor's scholarship and Will Gordon was awarded a leadership scholarship.

Both Zach and Sophie will receive $12000 and Will will recieve $6000, which is available to spend on whatever they choose.

Zach said he was excited at hearing his scholarship application had been successful.

"There were 40 up for grabs so it's very satisfying to be awarded the vice chancellors scholarship,” he said.

"It's going to be a great help when I get started next year.”

Zach said all students who applied for scholarships had to submit an academic resume and a personal statement.

Zach has also been taking a USQ headstart program, studying one university subject per semester on top of his already loaded school schedule.

This will shave six months of the time he will need to complete his degree.

"Just because I have the scholarship, I'll still need to meet the course entry requirements,” Zach said.

"I'm hoping to study a Bachelor of Business and commerce majoring in international business and finance.

"Ideally I'd like to be a diplomat, work in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, otherwise I'd like a career in business or the financial sector.”

Sophie Cartwright said her scholarship would make the transition to university so much easier.

"The money will more than likely go towards fees,” she said.

"It's all very exciting, finishing school, heading off on a new chapter and it's great to have that financial support there to help.

"But there's still a way to go yet, more exams and assignments before I can celebrate.”

Sophie said she was planning to take on a double degrees, studying a Bachelor of Commerce and Business and a Bachelor of Law.

"I had planned to apply for other universitys as well, but now I have a scholarship I'll be going to USQ,” she said.

"I will live on campus for the first year and then maybe look at moving back to Warwick, while I continue my studies.

"I'd live to be a solicitor and work in the finace sector.

"I've really excited about what lies ahead.”

School leader and talented sportsman Will Gordon said his scholarship was a big boost for his immediate plans.

"I'm so happy to have been chosen for this scholarship,” he said.

"It'll set me up nicely to get started into uni life.”

Will has his heart set on a sports science degree and hopes to forge a career in sports development or sports administration.

"I'm really looking forward to starting at USQ,” Will said.

"It'll be a whole new experience, but still close enough to family and friends.”