Meet Squid the griff and come inside his home

He’s the cute little dog followed on Instagram by almost 400,000 people including a few celebs. We go home with Squid the griff’s owner Susanne Nicholls .

NOT in a million years did Susanne Nicholls think her little dog Squid, a Brussels griffon, would end up with a worldwide following of almost 400,000 when she started an Instagram account so relatives in the UK could keep up to date with their family's cute new pup.

"I started Squid's Instagram (@squidthegriff) after my sister suggested it. My initial reaction was 'she has to be kidding', I mean, only crazy people have accounts for their dogs … right?," she says.

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

"But with my husband's family living in the UK, it did make sense to use it as a way to update them on our newest family member.

"After six months, I posted a photo of Squid looking like he was a fluffy head on stick legs (pictured top right). Within 24 hours after posting, the 'Dogs of Instagram' page shared the photo and tagged us. After that, Moby, Jon Cena, Lili Reinhart and other large accounts have also shared photos of Squid."

The picture that made Squid famous. Picture courtesy Susanne Nicholls

Along with Squid, 3, Susanne and husband Sam now have Pretzel, 1, another Brussels griffon, to keep them and their thousands of followers entertained.

Dressing up the pups in too-cute outfits, such as Squidmite jar and toast, is all part of the fun

"I love any outfit of Squid wearing mini Converse Chuck Taylor shoes," Susanne says. "The shoes we use are actually keyrings, but because Squid is so small they are the perfect size for him."

Instagram dogs Squid the Griff and Pretzel. Picture courtesy Susanne Nicholls

Squid's Instagram has led to incredible opportunities along the way.

"We launched a Squid merchandise range and we have worked with brands such as Universal Pictures, Dyson and TikTok. Every day I am so appreciative that a small dog from Adelaide has brought such happiness to so many people."

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

NAME Susanne Nicholls

AGE 31

WORKLIFE

For most of my professional career, I have worked in various positions in human resources. In my spare time, I also run the Instagram account for my pet dogs, Squid and Pretzel (@squidthegriff). Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be managing a merchandise range and dogs Instagram account! It sure is a world away from my day job.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS/BEST KNOWN FOR …

Being 'Squid's mum! I have run Squid's Instagram page for just over two years and I have been lucky to grow a following just short of 400,000 followers. A highlight, which I am still pinching myself over, is that @Instagram posted about Squid in their #weeklyfluff feature which has received over a million likes and 32,000 comments. It is amazing to see how many people Squid has touched and made smile, not just in our house, but all over the world.

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

I'VE LIVED IN MY HOME FOR …

Three years.

MY HOME IS A …

1920s bungalow.

I LIVE WITH …

My husband Sam and our Brussels griffons, Squid and Pretzel.

I LOVE MY HOME BECAUSE …

It is the first home we have owned as a family and we have been able to make it our own, bit by bit.

BUT I STILL NEED TO …

Replace the corrugated ceiling in our kitchen/dining area and hatch a plan to prevent my plants from dying.

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

MY DECORATING STYLE IS …

As things I have accumulated over time. On reflection as I look around, it appears that I'm attracted to blue things. This wasn't intentional … and I might need to reign it in before things get out of hand!

RECENT PURCHASE

A fiddleleaf fig which almost immediately started dropping its leaves … things aren't looking good.

I COLLECT …

Artwork of my dogs. We are lucky enough to be gifted so many beautiful pieces of art of Squid and Pretzel from talented artists all over the world. I am still needing to find the perfect wall for them all to hang, but as there are so many, this might need to wait for our next house.

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

FAVOURITE ROOM

My favourite part of our home is the bathroom which we stripped and renovated about eight months ago. We must have visited every tile shop in Adelaide before we finally settled on black and white heritage tessellated tiles. I'm very happy with them!

WHEN WE FIRST MOVED IN …

The house was previously a long-term rental property so 'low maintenance' was the name of the game and the garden was completely paved. It was a fun project to create our little paradise, complete with a dedicated spot to hang my hammock on those warmer days!

HOME FAVOURITES

● Dogs

● My bookshelf / wine rack

●The garden

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

IN MY GARDEN I HAVE …

Mainly flowering native plants. This is to minimise water use but to also fill our vases with.

WHEN I GET HOME AT NIGHT …

I play with Squid and Pretzel, and cheers my husband who normally has a G & T or wine waiting for me.

AT WEEKENDS I LIKE TO …

Spend as much time out and about with the dogs as I can. We explore new areas and beaches together and try to get to any new cafes or restaurants (only dog friendly ones, of course).

MY FIRST CAR WAS …

A 2000 Toyota Corolla hatchback.

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

I LIKE TO LISTEN TO …

Classics like Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Bee Gees, The Eagles …

AT THE MOMENT I AM READING …

Normally the Netflix guide (terrible I know).

FAVOURITE BOOK

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho.

CLEAN FREAK OR MESSY BESSIE?

It definitely depends on the day. If my head is chaotic, it normally means my husband is cleaning up after me.

ON MY WISHLIST IS …

More artwork, rugs and indoor plants!

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

WHEN I'M HOME I LIKE TO COOK …

Slow cooked pulled pork. It can keep you going for a few days and is so versatile.

FAV CAFE/RESTAURANT/ BAR

Gorilla Pizza, South Brighton. It's my guilty pleasure. All their pizzas are yummy and they also have Adelaide's best poutine.

FAVOURITE DRINK?

Has to be a glass of Charles Melton GSM on a winter's night.

FAVOURITE FOOD/DISH TO EAT

Cheese platter on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

WHEN I WAS A CHILD I WANTED TO BE …

An egyptologist.

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

FAVOURITE SA HOLIDAY SPOT/OR ACTIVITY

I love Coffin Bay. So much so, we were married there two years ago. It has great fishing spots and the surrounding national parks are some of the best I've seen.

DREAM HOLIDAY DESTINATION

I would love to hike through Nepal. The culture, people and scenery all look incredible.

FAVOURITE SPORTS TEAM

Pass.

SOMETHING YOU WANT TO ACHIEVE IN THE NEXT 10 YEARS?

I would love to travel more … but that's going to be on hold for a while longer.

MY NEIGHBOURS ARE …

Lovely! We are lucky to live in an area with so many nice people.

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel. Picture: Nick Clayton.

I COULDN'T LIVE WITHOUT …

My two sisters. They are my best friends and I wouldn't want to imagine life without them.

IF I COULD AFFORD IT I WOULD LIVE …

In Unley. Beautiful houses with the city on your doorstep.

MY GOAL FOR 2020 IS TO …

Keep calm and stop stressing.

HOME MEANS …

People I love and the memories we've made.

At home with Susanne Nicholls, owner of Insta-famous Adelaide dog Squid the griff and Pretzel, pictured. Picture: Nick Clayton.

