At home workers set to receive tax deduction boost.

CRUNCH THE NUMBERS: Accountants warn the new tax deduction increase may not be as beneficial as thought.

CRUNCH THE NUMBERS: Accountants warn the new tax deduction increase may not be as beneficial as thought.

A WARWICK accountant has advised residents working from home not to get too excited about tax deduction increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Australian Taxation Office will introduce a new method allowing people to claim 80 cents per hour for all their running expenses, rather than needing to calculate costs for specific running expenses.

Taxpayers still have the choice to use the old method, known as the 52 cents per work hour method, to calculate the work-related portion of specific items such as phone and internet expenses, computer consumables and stationery.

But Warwick accountant Jane Pollard said the 80c shortcut included some additional items that, if claimed separately, could easily result in more deductions

“If you’re working a 40 hour week from home it’s only a minimal claim really,” she said.

“That’s only about $250 for eight weeks, which isn’t too exciting.

“It may be more beneficial for some to claim those things separately.”

The change will be optional and apply from March 1 until June 30 and if COVID-19 restrictions persist it may be extended.

While it might not be a huge amount to claim for some, Buffalo Bill’s owner Nick Martin applauded the effort to simplify and benefit taxpayers working form home.

“We had to buy a new desk, bring in the computer, tablet and EFTPOS machine to process phone and online orders at home,” he said.

“It uses more power and the internet is slower, if we can claim more than we’ll absolutely be talking to our bookkeeper about it.”

As Mr Martin still opens the shop to customers on request, he said his travel to and from town also left a strain on the bank.

“This is the time you’d want to be saving money,” he said.

BNW accountants’ Justin Nolan said he expected the ATO to be more lenient this year due to current circumstances.

“I guess from our point of view we take the client’s word for it at the end of the day they sign the return and they get audited,” he said

“Obviously don’t flout the rules but I don’t think they’ll be querying claims as much if they aren’t overdone.”

Those who wish to benefit from the increase will have to keep a running record of the hours they work as evidence for their claim.

Hours worked from home prior to March 1 will need to be claimed separately.