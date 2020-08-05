Menu
Kirra McLoughlin.
AT LAST: Inquest into Gympie mum’s death coming soon

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
5th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:16 AM
A LONG-AWAITED coronial inquest into the July 2014 death of Gympie region mother Kirra McLoughlin may finally be just around the corner, with her case set to go before the court next week.

The Coroners Court of Queensland announced a pre-inquest conference is due to take place next Tuesday, August 11 from 10am at Southport.

Deputy state coroner Jane Bentley will conduct the conference, according to the August court list.

Kirra McLoughlin with her close friend Genevieve.
An inquest into Ms McLoughlin's death was granted and announced last May.

The 27-year-old's body was covered in 105 "signs of recent injury" according to her autopsy report.

Medical records indicated her cause of death was brain damage due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow.

The court list specified that the conference will aim to answer "the findings required by … the Coroners Act 2003; namely the identity of the deceased person, when, where and how they died and the cause of their death".

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances in July 2014.
The Queensland Courts website states pre-inquest conferences aim to "prepare matters" for the eventual inquest.

"At the pre-inquest conference, the coroner decides what issues to consider, who the parties are, what evidence will be called, how long the inquest will take and where to hold it," the website states.

"Counsel assisting the coroner outlines the issues to be considered. The parties may make submissions about issues they think should be included."

