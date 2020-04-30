At least one thing seems to be benefiting from pandemic

ONE of the few bright spots coming out of this COVID-19 pandemic is the apparent benefit to our natural resources.

With less people on the streets and on the roads, there’s been a noticeable drop in litter and road kill.

It’s making life a little easier for Southern Downs Regional Council employees who have seen a turn around in the appearance of the region’s parks and gardens.

“With less people in our public spaces due to social restriction guidelines, there is less litter on our streets as expected,” an SDRC spokesperson said.

“Our town centres are looking very clean and tidy; and once we get to the other side of COVID-19, we look forward to the vibrancy of our town centres being reignited.

“Tidier streets have freed up our parks and gardens crew to give our open spaces a little extra TLC so that they are at their very best when we can again gather and enjoy these spaces together as a community.”

With more people behind closed doors, what has risen is the number of waste flowing into facilities.

“Transactions from the Stanthorpe Waste Facility increased by 27.5 per cent during April compared to the same period last year and 24.5 per cent for Warwick,” the spokesperson said.

There’s been 2596 transactions this month, up from the 2035 in April of last year.

Warwick’s transactions have risen by more than 1000, from 4539 lin April ast year to 5651 this April.

Sadly, there’s also been no drop in illegal dumpings.

“During lockdown, there has not been a significant change in the number of illegal dumpings across the region,” SDRC’s spokesperson said.

There’s been 24 reported cases of illegal dumping across the Southern Downs this month, up from 23 in the same period last year.