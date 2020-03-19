AT RISK & ISOLATED: Warwick most vulnerable shut doors

DIGITAL CONNECTION: Colleen Andrews hopes people can turn to email to avoid the elderly getting lonely during coronavirus restrictions.

DIGITAL CONNECTION: Colleen Andrews hopes people can turn to email to avoid the elderly getting lonely during coronavirus restrictions.

AGED CARE facilities have tightened their protocols amid new federal coronavirus declarations.

This morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced unwell visitors or people returning from overseas would be barred from going to aged care facilities and only short visits (30 minutes maximum) of two people once a day would be allowed.

Killarney Memorial Aged Care chairwoman Lyndall McCormack said similar regulations had been in place for a month prior due to concerns.

“There’s nothing more important than protecting this at-risk group,” Ms McCormack said.

“It is going to cost us greatly to enact extra measures and will mean a great lot of changes to staffing and rules and regulations but nothing is more important.”

The aged home was also looking at possible facility-wide lockdowns if it came to it.

Ms McCormack said most residents were taking the news well.

“We are enacting lots of measure such as lifting the social program and making sure all the telecommunication options are available,” she said.

“On the whole, they’re a very optimistic and resilient lot of people.”

Killarney Memorial Aged Care CEO Glenn Gardiner said the facility was also working to implement a Skype room for residents and create a no-contact delivery process during the crisis.

“We’ve taken a view that widespread infection is inevitable but we will do everything in our power to prevent it getting into Killarney Memorial Aged Care,” he said.

At Southern Cross Care services in Allora, CEO Jason Eldering said the new regulations wouldn’t come without their sacrifices.

“The tough one is minimising visits of children under 16,” Mr Eldering said.

“Grandparents and great-grandparents love seeing their younger kids.

“Isolation is terrible — they say a day of loneliness is as bad as smoking 15 cigarettes.”

To combat isolation, Mr Eldering said the facilities would be investigating how technology could be incorporated.

“We’re looking into how technology can play a part,” he said.

“To sit down and facilitate that is really important and almost an opportunity too to connect in a different way.”

One Warwick woman has already taken the charge for digital connection.

Colleen Andrews suggested that children make efforts to write emails to communicate with the residents while homes were shut.

Emails could be sent via the facility administration for people who didn’t have their own email addresses.

“I would hate to think of elderly relatives stuck in a home without knowing what’s going on and without a word of hello,” she said.

“It would be pretty sad.”

Ms Andrews said it was her way of looking positive amid the crisis.

“I mean we’ve got to hope out here we’re isolated enough we won’t get hammered,” she said.