Water meter readings across the region begin soon

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council's water officers will begin water meter readings across the region from Monday, February 27 until approximately the end of March 2017.

Southern Downs Regional Council's Manager Water and Wastewater, Ms Renee Wallace, has urged ratepayers and tenants to ensure their water meters are easily accessible to meter readers.

"Check your water meters are free from debris, grass, garden mulch, soil and other obstacles," she said.

"As ratepayers, you are responsible for water infrastructure on your property's side of your water meter, including leaks in pipes or fixtures.

"If meters and stop taps cannot be located easily, water damage to your property and the cost of water consumption could escalate."

In the event property gates are locked or animals prevent Council Officers accessing residents' water meters, a calling card will be left in the letterbox asking residents to contact the Council Officer who attended the property to arrange access.

Water notices are scheduled to be issued in early April 2017.