Man in alleged stolen Audi evades police (7 News)
Crime

Audi’s carpark carnage: Cop almost hit, cars smashed

by Sophie Chirgwin
25th Jan 2021 11:04 AM
Dramatic dashcam vision has captured the moment an erratic driver allegedly evades police in a busy car park north of Brisbane.

The footage, which has been shared widely on dashcam Owners Australia, shows a driver in an Audi waiting behind a turning vehicle in a Morayfield car park, before abruptly slamming into the car when noticing police officers.

Audi driver evading police smashes into unsuspecting cars in a Morayfield carpark. Pic: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page
The driver then reversed as a police officer attempts to open his car door, before taking off again at speed - narrowly missing the car filming the ordeal.

About four police officers on foot attempt to stop the car before it speeds away, only for the driver to eventually be charged.

Audi driver evading police smashes into unsuspecting cars in a Morayfield carpark. Pic: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page
Queensland Police Service confirmed the 22-year-old man was charged with a string of offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicenced, fail to comply with duties involved in a crash, possession of a dangerous drug, receiving tainted property, and two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Audi driver evading police smashes into unsuspecting cars in a Morayfield carpark. Pic: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page
It will also be alleged the vehicle was stolen from the Maleny area on January 10 - just one day before the arrest.

He will reappear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on February 22.

