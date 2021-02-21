Aus Open’s awkward anthem blunder

Australian singer-songwriter Gordi has been panned after making an awkward blunder during the Australian Open men’s singles final pre-match ceremony, singing incorrect lyrics for the national anthem.

Instead of singing “For we are one and free” in the second line, she recited the former lyric “For we are young and free”, which was scrapped seven weeks ago.

LIVE BLOG: Australian Open men’s final

On New Year’s Eve, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Governor-General David Hurley had agreed to the federal government’s recommendation to amend the anthem.

“During the past year, we have showed once again the indomitable spirit of Australians and the united effort that has always enabled us to prevail as a nation. It is time to ensure this great unity is reflected more fully in our national anthem,” Mr Morrison said.

“Also, while Australia as a modern nation may be relatively young, our country’s story is ancient, as are the stories of the many First Nations peoples whose stewardship we rightly acknowledge and respect.

“In the spirit of unity, it is only right that we ensure our national anthem reflects this truth and shared appreciation.”

It was the first modification to the anthem since the Hawke government in 1984, when it was changed from God Save the Queen to Advance Australia Fair.

Despite the change, Gordi sang the outdated lyric at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday evening, and the error unfortunately didn’t go unnoticed.

Last year Aria nominated @GordiMusic gave up performing to return to her career as a medical doctor, working on the frontline fighting the pandemic. Tonight she performs the Australian National Anthem at Rod Laver Arena. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/UxGiHdkOEF — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 21, 2021

And that’s the old version of the anthem. We are one, not young. #AusOpen — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) February 21, 2021

“Young and free”? I thought we were “one and free” now. #AusOpen — Michael Bachelard (@mbachelard) February 21, 2021

Unlike most performances of the national anthem, the 28-year-old sang without any accompanying music, her a cappella rendition echoing around the iconic venue.

She also recited the national anthem ahead of Saturday evening’s women’s final at the same venue.

— with Sam Clench

Originally published as Aus Open’s awkward anthem blunder