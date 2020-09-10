Aussie motocross champion to hit Rose City

ROSE CITY RIDES: Australian champion Todd Waters will hit the Warwick track for the rare coaching session. PHOTO: Stephen Parker

MOTOCROSS: He may be a pro on the track, but reigning MX Nationals MX1 Champion Todd Waters doesn’t mind creating a little competition for himself, starting with Warwick’s own burgeoning talent.

The Australian and Queensland champion will hit the Rose City with fellow talent Ben Schodel for a rare coaching opportunity later this month.

Warwick and District Dirt Bike Club treasurer Sarah Williams said everyone could learn something from the workshop.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for anyone who wants to learn more or refine their skills,” she said.

“Ben’s been around a really long time, especially in the coaching side of things, and decided to team up with Todd to give back to the sport and get new people involved.”

Part of their #Outwest tour is getting more rural communities involved in the sport.

The timing could not be better for Warwick, with the sport steadily growing around the region.

“The club here was a bit dormant for a little while but with a new committee and regular practice, we’ve brought back racing to Warwick,” Williams said.

“Motocross as a whole is really strong in Queensland and Australia. There’s something on all the time. It is growing and becoming much more mainstream.”

The club had also been back since July, following a coronavirus closure, and with the sport now working under a Covidsafe Plan, Williams encouraged those who had never tried their hand to give it a go.

“I think motocross builds strength,” she said.

“It’s a very tough sport, with big highs and low because you’re working as an individual and not a team.

“It teaches you to be resilient, strong and independent.”

To book for the September 24 workshop, head to https://toddwaters.com.au/collections/coaching-schools-2020

Sessions range from $80 —$120.