Australian ministers to fly to the US for China talks. Picture: Graham Crouch/The Australian
Health

Aussie MPs to fly to US despite pandemic

by Ally Foster
26th Jul 2020 8:44 AM

Two members of the Morrison government will fly to the US today, despite the country having more than four million COVID-19 cases.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will travel to Washington today to speak with the US government, becoming the first ministers to leave Australia since the international travel ban was put in place.

Nine reports the ministers will meet with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with China set to be the main topic of discussion.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told the news outlet the government officials would have to go into quarantine for 14 days when they return.

Executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Peter Jennings, told Nine the fact they were meeting during a pandemic was "important" and that the main topic of discussion would likely be China.

"It's acceptable for both Washington and Canberra if we kind of to steer our own courses on this issue," he said.

"It's not smart for Australia to look like we're just in American's coattails."

