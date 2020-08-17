Aussie star cast as Diana in The Crown

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Princess Diana in the final two series of The Crown.

She'll be seen playing the royal in the fifth and sixth season of the Netflix show, which will include Diana's tragic death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, reports The Sun.

Debicki, 29, is the same age the princess was in 1990, the year that the drama picks up the Windsors' story - and enters one of their most turbulent periods.

Debicki at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

With her chiselled features, piercing blue eyes and short blonde hair, she is similar in looks to Diana and online observers have frequently said she'd be an ideal choice to play her in biopics.

However, at 190cm, the famously tall actress would have towered over the 178cm royal.

Debicki said: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many.

"It is my privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Debicki has been rumoured to be in the running for the part in season four, along with Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh, 24, Saoirse Ronan, 26, and Sophie Turner, 24.

But The Crown's creators said she was perfect for the role in every way.

A show insider said: "Season five and six will see Diana emerging as an effortless icon with superstar quality but yet still retaining that fragility.

"The role requires a fearless actor to bring truth to this beloved yet complex icon. Elizabeth had that perfect combination of megawatt star quality and vulnerability.

"She was an instant hit - when Elizabeth walked into the room producers were immediately struck by a sheer force of personality and energy and they knew they had found the perfect Diana for the final chapters of The Crown.

"As well as having the acting ability to tackle such a challenging role, the obvious similarities between Elizabeth and Diana in terms of appearance also made her a natural choice."

The role of the younger Diana, who marries Prince Charles in 1981 and endures a troubled marriage, went to unknown actress Emma Corrin, 24.

She'll appear for the first time in the much-anticipated fourth series of The Crown when it returns to Netflix later this year with Josh O'Connor, 30, reprising his role as Prince Charles.

Debicki will arrive in the fifth series, which will cover the '90s when Charles and Di split, eventually divorcing in 1996.

It was also when the Princess gave her bombshell 1995 interview about her "crowded" marriage to Panorama, when Charles was having an affair with the then Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Diana’s famous Panorama interview.

The Crown represents a long-awaited return to television for Elizabeth, who lives mostly in Los Angeles and has carved out a career in Hollywood.

She made her acting breakthrough opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Baz Luhrmann film, The Great Gatsby in 2013. She also starred in Guy Ritchie's spy film, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in 2015.

On TV, the actress is known for roles in 2016's The Night Manager as well as The Kettering Incident, also made in 2016.

After gaining greater fame on TV, Elizabeth went back to Hollywood to star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 and in Steve McQueen's Widows in 2018 with Oscar winner Viola Davis last year.

Debicki is the oldest of three children, born in France to parents who were ballet dancers. Her father was Polish and her mother was Australian.

The family relocated to the suburbs of Melbourne when she was five.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Aussie star cast as Diana in The Crown