Aussie TV’s most brutal scene

From the very first episode, Foxtel's acclaimed drama series, Wentworth had its audience in a vice-like grip around the throat.

And the tension and violence didn't stop there, with one shock after another, one brutal, unexpected twist at every turn.

Before the sensational savagery continues in the upcoming penultimate season, which will air on Foxtel on July 28, revisit some of the biggest hits to happen in Cell Block H.

NO ONE IS SAFE

When Wentworth launched arguably the biggest star was Catherine McClements, as prison boss Meg Jackson. However she left episode one in a body bag, murdered in a prison riot. It let viewers know that no character was safe, no matter who was playing them.

Catherine McClements as Meg Jackson, sadly didn’t last long in the Wentworth world. Picture: Foxtel

We've seen high calibre actors including Sigrid Thornton, Jake Ryan, Martin Sacks, Celia Ireland, Steve Bastoni and Libby Tanner come and go where maybe a free to air network would insist they stay put to appease viewers.

BEA KILLS BRAYDEN HOLT

Bea Smith came into Wentworth leaving daughter Debbie on the outside. Her prison nemesis, crime boss Jacs Holt had a son, Brayden, who deliberately got Debbie hooked on heroin and she overdosed. Cue Bea's revenge. She killed Jacs (turns out there's more than one use for a pen) and broke out of jail to track down Brayden.

Bea Smith on a rampage. Picture: Foxtel

His smirk after Debbie's name was mentioned would be a fatal mistake. For Bea, who was already in prison for life, a break out and another murder was worth the risk to avenge her daughter.

BEA SMITH DIES

The on screen duel between Danielle Cormack as inmate Bea Smith and Pamela Rabe as prison governor Joan 'The Freak' Ferguson was an acting masterclass. You knew it wasn't going to end well: the scene where Bea told Ferguson during a riot "You don't run this prison, I do" signalled it was game on. By season four, Ferguson's evil ways had seen her move from prison boss to inmate and she had Queen Bea in her sights. But after The Freak tried to kill Bea's girlfriend Allie, viewers finally got the showdown they were waiting for. Bea decided she'd impale herself with a screwdriver during the fight and frame The Freak for the murder, her last words a simple whisper "I win." Wentworth diehards still write fan fiction hoping she will somehow return. Dream on, dreamers.

Catch up on all seven seasons of Wentworth before season 8 airs on July 28. Watch it on Foxtel

JUICY LUCY'S DENTAL DISASTER

Lucy Gambaro (Sally Anne Upton) was a fairly nasty piece of work at Wentworth, always there when something rotten was happening. Turns out there was something rotting in her mouth, and she thought she was getting a routine dental appointment. But she'd assaulted The Freak, who took over the role of nurse for the day. And when Juicy Lucy opened wide The Freak sliced out her tongue. It'd later surface, in a lovely gift box, when The Freak sent it to another one of her enemies, Vera Bennett. And that doesn't even make the Top 10 of atrocious things The Freak has done to poor Vera.

THE FREAK BURIED ALIVE

So Bea's dead, The Freak is in jail and out for revenge on, well, pretty much everyone. Including Allie. Season five ended with an escape plan (it is a prison) where Allie and Franky Doyle would exit inside wooden gardening boxes. At the last minute Allie got prison guard Will Jackson involved, did a switcheroo with The Freak, and stayed put. Jackson drove The Freak in her box, which handily doubled as a coffin, out to a remote location and buried her alive. Allie had even stuck a picture of Bea in there to keep the Freak company. Except no one really thought that was really going to kill The Freak did they?

CROSS STITCH

The laundry room is not a safe space in Wentworth. The steam press has been a torture instrument way back to the days of Prisoner. And right through Wentworth if you've been summoned to the steam press you're leaving with third degree burns on your hands - Bea Smith became top dog by giving Franky Doyle's hands the panini treatment. But by season six it was time to mix it up and when Kaz Proctor (RIP) had to teach newbie Rita Connors a lesson about keeping the prison violence free, she fired up the Janome and stitched through her hand. Ouch.

UNHAPPY WEDDING DAY

Safe to say Rita did not get her dream wedding. Picture: Foxtel

For a minute there, it looked like season seven of Wentworth was going to bring a bit of love and light to proceedings. Rita Connors, who was a cop deep undercover by being in prison, was about to marry her boyfriend Ray - albeit behind bars. There was a dress, confetti and smiles - until Ray rocked up to Wentworth and was shot dead in cold blood by a bikie as he attempted to sign in at security. Poor Rita was left at the makeshift altar in the worst possible way. Lesson: there's never happy endings at Wentworth. Well maybe except for that time Boomer got a conjugal visit.

RIP LIZ

Lizzie Birdsworth was everyone's mum in prison. Her own daughter even made a fleeting stint in lockdown. However the character began to struggle with early-onset dementia, finding herself being taken advantage of as her memory let her down. The most recent series of Wentworth ended with a hectic final episode - including a siege - and Vera Bennett giving birth, her daughter delivered by Boomer and Liz. However soon after bringing a life into the world, Boomer kept her euthanism pact with Liz and suffocated her with a pillow. RIP Liz.

Wentworth returns 8.30pm, Tuesday July 28, Fox Showcase

Originally published as Aussie TV's most brutal scene