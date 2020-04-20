Aussies furious at Bindi’s wedding fail

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are copping backlash from furious Australians over their TV wedding special.

The pair tied the knot at Australia Zoo on March 25 in front of a handful of guests, just hours before strict coronavirus rules were enforced that would have shut down their venue.

Despite it being an extremely intimate event, fans of the wildlife warriors had been looking forward to seeing them say their vows on the family's Animal Planet show, Crikey! It's the Irwins.

Australian fans furious of the Irwin’s have been left feeling ‘ripped off’ after discovering Bindi’s TV wedding special won’t be aired Down Under until mid-July. Picture: Instagram / Bindi Irwin

But while the episode just aired in the US, Bindi - who is the eldest child of the late Steve Irwin - recently shared a tweet revealing it won't be shown locally until July 18, leaving many upset.

Some wrote asking "why" Australia was the last to get the show, behind the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

omg it was in australia and australians don’t even get to see it until July like if you’re mad too — Gypsy-Lee (@_NotAGypsy) April 19, 2020

I find it weird how the wedding took place in Australia and they’re the LAST ones to see it. — Cole DiNofa (@disturbed_one98) April 19, 2020

Why is Australia the last to get it? You literally live here. What sort of tv rights are going on... — Melly J (@MellyJayL) April 19, 2020

Others said they were "confused" the show, which was filmed in Queensland, wouldn't be shown for so long, saying they felt "ripped off" by the raw deal.

I’m so confused why Aussies have to wait the longest (July 18th) when you got married 40mins down the road from me? #theirwins #rippedoff #sunnycoast — Kelley Scott (@kelleyascott) April 19, 2020

Chandler has since responded to the backlash, saying "programming is out of our control".

Bindi, who has long been described as Australia's sweetheart, previously shared details of her big day on Instagram, where she described the difficult decision the pair made to get married with virtually no guests.

"We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she wrote in a post on her wedding day.

Those who've been able to watch it have described the wedding as "emotional", with many saying it left them in tears.

10 minutes in watching @BindiIrwin wedding special and I’m already crying 😭😭 it’s so cute 😭 — Kate Ferguson (@Kate_Ferguson3) April 19, 2020

@RobertIrwin @BindiIrwin don’t mind me ugly crying watching your wedding episode at midnight. I loved your dad, and I absolute adore the both of you. Thanks for inspiring me to be a better person and sharing the joy and goodness you have. Keep it up! — Sarah (@sdottkrames) April 19, 2020

@BindiIrwin watching your wedding special & crying tears of joy! I feel like I know & you watched you grow up! Your dad would be so proud of you! I'm proud of you! Your wedding special is exactly what we needed. I'm sorry you could not have the big wedding, but this was perfect. — Julie Jax (@JulieJuliejj) April 19, 2020

watching @BindiIrwin wedding and not even 1 minute in i’m crying — amanda (@shump_7) April 19, 2020

I just watched your BEAUTIFUL wedding on animal planet. I’m still crying. Such a beautiful ceremony and dedication to your dad. I love you guys. I hope one day I can come and visit the zoo. It is my dream... — Karen331 (@sawicki_karen) April 19, 2020

During the ceremony Bindi and Chandler paid tribute to the late Steve Irwin, known best as The Crocodile Hunter, by lighting a candle.

After Steve died in September 2006, younger brother Robert took on the honour of walking Bindi down the aisle.

Bindi Irwin as a child with father Steve.

The couple's wedding was live-streamed on 7 News Queensland at Australia Zoo, with a small handful of guests seen at the site via drone footage.

Bindi Irwin was engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

