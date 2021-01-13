Menu
Aussies mocked for how they say 'no' on TikTok
Entertainment

Aussies mocked for how they say ‘no’

by Phoebe Loomes
13th Jan 2021 9:25 AM

Aussies are being mocked the world over for the way they pronounce the word "no".

Tiffany Krylov has gone viral on TikTok after pointing out Australians say no in an unusual way - saying it has "two syllables".

"So apparently it's like a thing and it's very common for people around the world to make fun of the way Australians say no," Ms Krylov, who calls herself a Pronunciation President on social media, said in the video.

"And I mean I get it but you know what? I'm embracing it because the way that we say it is so much fun."

She said the best way to think of it is a "very whiny combination of the words "no" and "nah".

'It needs to be said with passion, apparently.
Tiffany Krylov’s spirited video has since gone viral.
"And the most important part - it needs to have a considerable inflection in the sound. You basically have to turn it into two syllables," she said.

Ms Krylov's video has now gone viral, being liked more than 28,000 times and attracting more than 1100 comments.

A number of Aussie commenters simply couldn't understand what she was explaining, saying it sounded like she was just "saying no a lot".

"Aussie sitting here thinking … But you sound normal," one woman wrote.

"As an Aussie u sound normal," another wrote with a laughing emoji.

"Can we have an American stitch this or something, so I can hear the difference because I'm an Aussie and you just sound like you're saying no a lot," another said.

But others loved her explanation.

"I never knew this was a thing. We can all learn something from TikTok," one man wrote.

australian editors picks language social media tiktok trending viral

