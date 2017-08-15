Aussies spend millions on smashed phones, Warwick is no different

CRACK UP: Australians have spent more that $755 million on phone repairs or replacements in the past five years.

EVERY day in Australia, 1300 people smash their smartphone, a recent study has shown, and it's those clumsy Millenials doing it more than anybody else.

It's also estimated that Australians have forked out more than $755million on repairs and replacements over the past five years.

Anyone in Warwick with a smashed phone usually finds themselves at Fun Plus Electronic and Accessories in Rose City Shoppingworld.

Manager Gil Lee said he sees them all the time.

"Sometimes we might see one a day,” he said.

"But definitely a few each week.

"They've usually been dropped but occasionally we'll get one that's been run over by a car or something crazy.

"But I wouldn't just say it's the younger people, we get all ages.”

Mr Lee said iPhones were the most common phone he was asked to repair.

"Because they cost so much it's cheaper to repair them than replace them,” he said.

"It's only a half hour to an hour fix for us.

"We keep plenty of new screens in stock.”

Mr Lee said other brands were less likely to be repaired.

"Samsung is reasonably hard to get parts for, and takes a lot longer,” he said.

"And it's more expensive so people usually just opt to replace the whole phone.''

The study also showed that one in 10 Aussies had smashed their phone beyond repair.

"We see a few of them too,” Mr Lee said.

"We can't fix them all, unfortunately.

"If your phone has been run over there is little hope for it.”