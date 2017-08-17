AUSTRALIA DAY: Should the date be changed?

The 26th of January is a rubbish day for a party anyway.

A CHORUS of voices looking to change Australia Day from January 26 is again growing around the country.

The date has been a point of contention for a number of years, with many saying the date is an insult to indigenous culture, heritage and history and is known is some circles as Invasion Day.

Last week, TV personality Karl Stefanovic used his morning television spot to announce the date for Australia Day "must change".

Yesterday the City of Yarra council in Melbourne voted to cancel future Australia day celebrations and were promptly stripped of their right to hold any citizenship ceremonies by the Federal Government.

In the news overnight Lismore Greens councillor Vanessa Ekins has said celebrating Australia Day on January 26 is "just wrong".

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull disagrees.

In the Age newspaper Mr Turnbull said Australians should be proud of celebrating Australia Day and should get behind it.

While he acknowledged white settlement had been "tragic" for Indigenous Australians, he said January 26 was about recognising the "greatness of our achievements".

He described the City of Yarra council decision as "utterly out of step with Australian values".

Several "all inclusive" dates have been thrown up as possible alternatives to January 26.

Some of the more popular options are:

January 1 - our Federation day and also New Years Day - a double reason for a celebration.

May 8 - because it sounds like Mate. It's close to Easter and Anzac Day, meaning a good run of long weekends and public holidays.

May 27 - the date of the famous referendum in 1967 when over 90% of Australians voted to change the constitution to include Aboriginals as recognised Australian citizens.