22°
Travel

Australia has found new fan

Jonno Colfs
| 16th May 2017 5:00 AM
Jeanne Marie from France is in Warwick for three months, assisting Helen Gray with french lessons at Warwick West State School.
Jeanne Marie from France is in Warwick for three months, assisting Helen Gray with french lessons at Warwick West State School. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRENCH pharmacy student Jeanne Marie has come halfway around the world to Warwick to help improve her English.

"It's always been my dream to come to Australia," Miss Marie said.

"My friend told me there was a organisation called WEP Student Exchange that will find volunteer positions for you overseas.

"I went into their office in Lyon and thought I might try some au-pair work but they told me I could end up in the middle of nowhere.

"I really wanted to be around people and do lots of English speaking, so they suggested working in a school as a French teacher's assistant, which sounded just perfect."

Miss Marie said they offered her a spot at Warwick West State School and she accepted immediately.

"Then I went home and googled where I was going," she said.

"What sort of temperature, where Warwick was, the seasons, I was so excited."

As part of her pharmacy degree Miss Marie said she is required to speak fluent English upon graduation.

"But I only have an English class once a week, which isn't enough," she said.

"So I started saving for a holiday.

"My dad is so jealous, it's been his dream to come to Australia too."

Miss Marie said she hoped the children at West would benefit from having her in class.

"I think it's important to have a native speaker help with pronunciation and flow," she said.

"I love it, the kids are so cute.

"They are so interested and ask so many questions."

Miss Marie said she is staying with West's French teacher, Helen Gray.

"Mrs Gray works Tuesday to Thursday and I am in class with her," she said.

"On Monday and Friday I work in other classrooms, helping out with the older kids."

 

Miss Marie has been in Australia for four weeks and will stay until July, when she will continue on to Southeast Asia for a holiday, before heading back to France and university.

"My English has improved since I've been here, I think," she said.

"And everyone has become easier to understand.

"On my first day I couldn't understand anyone, the Aussie accent was so strange and everybody spoke so fast."

Miss Marie said when the school holiday come in a few weeks she would head for the coast.

"I tried surfing at the Gold Coast and I loved it," she said.

"I want to try it again.

"I think I want to live in Australia, I've been so impressed with it.

"That would be perfect.

"It won't be long before I'm back, I think."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  french warwick west state school wep student exchange

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Southern Downs shivers through coldest 2017 morning so far

Southern Downs shivers through coldest 2017 morning so far

Southern Downs residents will need a few extra layers this morning.

  • News

  • 16th May 2017 7:30 AM

Warwick still on cards for rail route

FULL SUPPORT: The Federal Government has committed $8.4 billion to start building the inland rail network from Brisbane to Melbourne.

Rose City still an option for inland rail

Australia has found new fan

Jeanne Marie from France is in Warwick for three months, assisting Helen Gray with french lessons at Warwick West State School.

FRENCH student Jeanne Marie has come halfway around the world

Warwick man fights epilepsy, memory loss to regain normal life

PULLED THROUGH: Owen Bonney found a way through the darkness with his family, friends and church.

At just 52 years old, teacher Owen Bonney's life was on a knife-edge

Local Partners

Community Kindy has welcome mat out for open day

Kindy open day on Saturday designed for parents with children for 2018 and beyond

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

Madog Llwyd (Chris Maddock) and Merewen of Twynham (Suzanne Usher) from the Canton of Stegby performed at St Mark's Heritage Open Days.

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours

Pentath runners will start arriving in five days time

True Blue Warwick Guides after competing in the Voyage Fitness 1500m during a weekend camp last year.

Pentath-run set to boost Warwick economy

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

HOW would you feel about your partner sharing a bed with someone else? Not great? Me either.

'You’ve broken up my family'

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

Irwins hoped for third baby before Crocodile Hunter's death

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi.

“Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born.”

REVEALED: Why Coast could miss out on Jessica Watson's film

It has been seven years today, May 15, that Jessica Watson sailed into history.

What Jessica Watson is up to now

‘Hard to remember the wedding’

Luke Davies, writer of Lion, features on Australian Story.

THEY married in a heroin haze, now they may get an Academy Award.

Kathy Lette and her best laid plans

Author draws on own experience with autism to construct characters

'I'm on the menu': Katy Perry's saucy new film clip

Katy Perry's new music video Bon Appetit had 14 million views on You Tube in 24 hours.

The video starts with Perry, in flesh-coloured swimwear...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $98,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

Country Residence

6 Glengallan Street, Hendon 4362

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Built 7 years ago is this air conditioned 3 bedroom hardiplank home on 1922 m at Hendon with 5,000 gallons of rain water tanks. Full length windows and doors have...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $450,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 335,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, horse arena with lighting, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!