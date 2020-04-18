Australia records youngest virus death

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has reached 65, with a man in his 40s becoming the youngest person in the country to die from the virus.

Australia's coronavirus toll has risen to 65 after two days without a death from the virus.

A man in his 40s, who was a crew member on the Artania cruise ship, has become the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the country. He died at Royal Perth Hospital.

A 72-year-old Tasmanian man also died this morning, bringing the state's total to seven.

More than 80 of Tasmania's 180 COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital at Burnie, with dozens of workers among them.

There are 6526 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2926 in New South Wales, 1302 in Victoria, 1007 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 541 in Western Australia, 184 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

DEATH TOLL

Australia's first coronavirus fatality was on Sunday, March 1.

Sixty-five people have now died in Australia - seven in WA, four in Queensland, 26 in NSW, 14 in Victoria, seven in Tasmania, three in the ACT and four in SA.

NEW SOUTH WALES (26)

• a 77-year-old woman died on in a Sydney hospital after arriving from Queensland

• an 86-year-old man from Sydney died

• an 81-year-old woman died after having close contact with a confirmed case at Ryde Hospital

• a 77-year-old woman who had been rushed to hospital off the Ruby Princess died in Sydney

• 67-year-old Ruby Princess passenger Janet Lieben died at Orange Base Hospital

• a 74-year-old woman died in an Albury hospital

• a 75-year-old man who was a passenger on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship died in Wollongong

• a 61-year-old man died at Hornsby Hospital

• a 76-year-old male Ruby Princess passenger died at Westmead Hospital

• an 80-year-old male Ruby Princess passenger died at Westmead Hospital

• a 91-year-old male Ruby Princess passenger died at Port Macquarie Base Hospital

• an 86-year-old male Opal Care Bankstown resident died at Liverpool Hospital

• an 85-year-old man who was a close contact of a confirmed case died at Liverpool Hospital

• a 90-year-old male Opal Care Bankstown resident died at Liverpool Hospital

• an 87-year-old female Ruby Princess passenger died in NSW

• a 69-year-old male died in Newcastle's John Hunter hospital, believed to have caught the virus on a trip to Queensland

• a 91-year-old woman died in hospital

• an 82-year-old man died in Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital after contracting the virus

• a 74-year-old woman, who was a former Ruby Princess passenger, died in John Hunter Hospital

• a 79-year-old man, also a former Ruby Princess passenger, died in the Northern Beaches Hospital

The Dorothy Henderson Lodge

Six of the NSW COVID-19 deaths have been residents of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care facility in the Sydney's Macquarie Park.

• a 95-year-old female resident

• an 82-year-old male resident

• a 90-year-old female resident

• a 91-year-old female resident

• a 95-year-old female resident

• a 90-year-old male resident

VICTORIA (14)

• three men in their 70s died at Victorian hospitals

• a man in his 80s died at a Melbourne hospital

• a woman in her 70s died in hospital

• a woman in her 60s died in a Melbourne hospital

• a man in his 70s died in intensive care

• a woman in her 70s died in hospital

• a man in his 50s died in hospital

• a woman in her 80s died

• Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced an 11th person had died in the state

• an 80-year-old woman died at hospital, the state's 12th victim

• a man in his 80s died in hospital

• Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced a man in his 80s had died in hospital

WESTERN AUSTRALIA (7)

• 78-year-old Diamond Princess passenger James Kwan died in Perth

• 73-year-old Celebrity Solstice passenger Ray Daniels died in Perth

• a German tourist in his 70s, who was a passenger on the Artania cruise ship, died in a Perth hospital

• an 84-year-old male Ruby Princess passenger died at Royal Perth Hospital

• an Artania passenger in his 70s died at Joondalup Health Campus in Perth

• a woman in her 70s who had travelled overseas died at Royal Perth Hospital

• a man in his 40s who was a crew member on the Artania died at Royal Perth Hospital. He is the youngest person in the country to die from the virus.

TASMANIA (7)

• a Ruby Princess passenger in her 80s died at North-West Regional Hospital in Tasmania

• a Ruby Princess passenger in his 80s died at Royal Hobart Hospital

• a Ruby Princess passenger in his 80s died at North-West Regional Hospital in Tasmania

• an elderly man died at the Northwest Hospital in Tasmania

• an elderly woman in her 70s died at Northwest Regional Hospital in Tasmania, the state's fifth death

• a 91-year-old woman who died at Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe

• a 72-year-old man died in the Mersey Community Hospital

QUEENSLAND (4)

• 68-year-old Voyager of the Seas passenger Garry Kirstenfeldt died in Toowoomba

• 75-year-old Ruby Princess passenger Karla Lake died at Caboolture hospital north of Brisbane

• 85-year-old Ruby Princess passenger Des Williams died at Darling Downs Hospital in Toowoomba

• a 78-year-old Ruby Princess passenger died at The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane

SOUTH AUSTRALIA (4)

• 75-year-old Frank Ferraro died at Royal Adelaide Hospital after acquiring COVID-19 interstate

• a 62-year-old female Ruby Princess passenger died at Royal Adelaide Hospital

• a 76-year-old man died at the Royal Adelaide Hospital

• a former Ruby Princess passenger, a 74-year-old man, died in Royal Adelaide Hospital

ACT (3)

• a woman in her 80s who acquired the disease overseas died at Canberra Hospital

• 82-year-old Mike, father-in-law of Labor MP Ged Kearney, died at Canberra Hospital

• a woman in her 60s who acquired the disease on the Ruby Princess died at Canberra Hospital

