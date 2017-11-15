Australia said yes, but Maranoa said NO

NO VOTE: The Maranoa electorate recorded a majority no vote.

THE verdict in the same sex marriage vote this morning was a resounding yes but not all electorates agreed with the decision, including Warwick's own electorate of Maranoa.

Maranoa recorded a no vote of 56.1%, with 80,783 people in the electorate participating in the survey.

There were three Queensland electorates recording a majority of no votes, with Groom and Kennedy joining Maranoa with 50.8% and 53.3% no votes respectively.

Across Australia, 17 of the 150 electorates recorded a no majority.

Results for the survey were released at 9am Queensland time, with Australia returning a vote of 61.6% yes for same sex marriage.

Queensland also voted yes overall, with a final split of 60.7% yes and 39.3% no votes.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed 79.5% of eligible Australians took part in the survey.