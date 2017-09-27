Australian coach in our corner

WARWICK Boxing Club experienced one of its finest moments this week, when National Development Coach Don Abnett came to town.

Mr Abnett has an abundance of experience at the elite level, as head coach of the boxing program for the London Olympics in 2012, and assistant coach in Rio last year.

He also has a connection to Warwick spanning many years.

Mr Abnett, originally from Casino in northern New South Wales, had his first two fights against fighters from the Rose City.

On Tuesday, Warwick Boxing Club welcomed the experienced coach to take a session with a number of the gym's young boxing talent.

"I've boxed here before, and knew Sel (Brackin) and his boys,” Mr Abnett said.

"It's good to revisit the old stomping ground.”

Mr Abnett praised Warwick-based state champion Jake Wyllie.

"Jake has been down at the AIS, and we've been watching him,” he said.

"He's a good talent.

"He's been willing to have a go in camps, and it shows that he has learnt a lot from his time in Warwick.

"Jake has also told us about Damien's progress as a coach, and what he's done to develop this club.

"After coming here I can see Damien is about teaching good life skills as well as developing boxers.”

The visit of Mr Abnett served a number of purposes, and trainer Damien Lawler said participants would be able to derive a number of benefits from the session.

"It was good for the younger guys and girls to see different techniques and training styles from someone with as much national experience as Don,” Mr Lawler said.

"Coaches like Don look at techniques and skills from around the world.

"A lot of our younger boxers are in the earlier stages of their career and their involvement in the sport. So being able to have these teachings whilst in a learning stage will do wonders for them.

"It will give them a lift and encouragement, which is great.”

Mr Lawler said it was great for Warwick to receive an opportunity of this magnitude.

"Coming up from Canberra, it shows that he cares and that Warwick is on their radar,” he said.

"Sometimes we miss out on opportunities due to location, so this has been a great opportunity.”