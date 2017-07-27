Australian rhymes for Warwick story times

HOLD onto your children tight, but be sure to let their imaginations run wild.

Today's book follows the trail of a young boy as he encounters a variety of animals - blue, green, red and brown - and it's sure to get those little creative minds buzzing.

Get I Went Walking for just $2.30 with your Warwick Daily News today as part of our Great Australian Storybook Collection.

This rhyming storybook by Sue Williams will have your kids singing along to the repetitive stanzas by the second page.

There are 15 books in total to collect every day until next Sunday.

Coming up with Daily News tomorrow is Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge, a Mem Fox classic.

- Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail)

- Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (The Courier-Mail)

- Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Warwick Daily News)

- Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (The Courier-Mail)

-Thursday 27 July - I Went (Warwick Daily News)

- Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Warwick Daily News)

- Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (Warwick Daily News)

- Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail)

- Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (The Courier-Mail)

- Tuesday 1 August - This & That (Warwick Daily News)

- Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (The Courier-Mail)

- Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (Warwick Daily News)

- Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (Warwick Daily News)

- Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (Warwick Daily News)

- Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head to www.greataussiestories.com.au.