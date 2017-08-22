Australian spirit on show at Leyburn

Leyburn was the scene of a graphic fire on Saturday night.

WHEN tragedy strikes, people's true colours shine brightest.

As a testament to the spirit of Leyburn, those colours were indeed golden after a fire engulfed a campsite at the Historic Sprints on Saturday evening.

Unfortunately, Glen, along with his family and friends, were the victims of the incident.

That's enough to ruin a weekend, however the kindness of the people attending the Sprints was on full show.

Glen took the time out to post this message on the Historic Leyburn Sprints Facebook page:

"The camp ground fire on Saturday night was where we were camped, we and other friends were left with the clothes on our back,” he said.

"The true Australian spirit was showed by the campers around us that night.

"People offered us beds in caravans, swags, brought us blankets, doona's and pillows.

"One bloke even dropped cash to us.

"We didn't know who to give gear back to so we left it stacked near the permanent toilet, I hope you all got it back.

"While waiting for family on the Sunshine Coast to bring us helmets, spare bike keys and clothes to able to ride home the next day two lovely ladies came to us with freshly made sandwiches, a pot of tea, some biscuits and fruit, thank you both so much.

"We have no way of knowing who the champion Aussies are so from me to you a HUGE thank you.

"To the local rural fire service, thank you, without your efforts extinguishing my car the fire could have easily spread.

"Every act of kindness shown was appreciated from the bottom of my heart and will never be forgotten.”

It's heart-warming to see that the human spirit is alive and well in our region.