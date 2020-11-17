AUSTRALIA’S BEST: Lifter beats own record to reclaim title

HARD WORK: Months of training led to the Warwick athlete beating his own Australian record.

WARWICK athlete Thomas Hardy has proven your biggest opposition is only yourself, after smashing his own Australian world record for powerlifting.

Hardy lifted 342.5kg, breaking his previous personal best by 2kg and winning the 110kg weight class bracket at the Vahalla Strength Sunday competition.

Hardy, 24, said it was a tiring but proud win in a lead-up marked by uncertainty.

Just before coronavirus hit, Hardy was lucky enough to set up a private gym behind the Warwick Boxing Club, narrowly avoiding inevitable closures.

“I had the set up ready in January this year and then COVID-19 hit and I thought ‘Gee I’m lucky’,” he said.

“But I was training by myself for a long time. It was crazy.”

Preparing three to four times a week for 12 months, a stomach flu last week almost set the Hardy back again.

But it would take more than that to deter the champion from his final few competitions as a junior.

“Basically, I have just have one last competition somewhere between January and March and I’d like to push my record even further so it doesn’t get touched for a while,” he said.

“In the long term, I want to travel with it, go around that world and see how far I can get my name out there.”

It was long way from the 16-year-old who got into powerlifting as a way to improve his rugby league strength.

“After the footy season was finished I entered my first competition and really loved it and never looked back,” Hardy said.

“It’s crazy to think my first competition I only lifted 160kg, but in saying that there’s a lot of hard work.

“It’s tireless hours, a lot of a setback, but at the end of the day it’s all worth it.”

