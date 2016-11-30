Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

THE most beautiful weather images of the year have been compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its annual calendar.

It features 13 stunning images, including a unique take on a festive snowflake.

The beautiful December image captures the moment soft white ice crystals form on a spider's web in St Marys, Tasmania.

This quintessentially Australian snapshot was selected from hundreds of entries to feature in the calendar.

Other spectacular images include the cloud-capped mountains of Lord Howe Island, Antarctic skies shimmering with the aurora australis and a lightning strike near Longreach, Queensland.

Last year, the calendar was delivered to more than 80 countries, making it the perfect gift for those hard-to-buy-for friends and relatives.

Orders placed before 15 December should make it to most destinations in time for Christmas. For more information, head to the BOM shop.