Australia's Most Famous Rodeo off to a golden start

LIFE'S LOVE: Paul Ireland with John McNally said ' if we're not here we're dead' to summarise his thrilling of watching the Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft. Sophie Lester

A THUNDERSTORM may not be the greatest sight ahead of a sporting event.

But for Gerard O'Leary the heavens opening up in the early hours of yesterday morning were all he could hope for in his first rodeo week as Warwick Show and Rodeo Society president.

"It gets rid of the dust and makes it safer,” Mr O'Leary said.

"It also cools everything down and means it's not too hot for the cattle.

"It's been really good campdrafting so far, everything is going spot on.”

Mr O'Leary said competitor numbers in the Canning Downs Campdraft would match last year as organisers were required to restrict numbers.

He said the die-hard fans were already on site but spectator numbers would boom as the week wore on.

"The campgrounds are already packed out with campdrafters but that will grow toward the end of the week as well,” Mr O'Leary said.

"When it gets down to the finals that's when things really heat up.

"Most of the food stalls have opened up but there will be even more coming in before the weekend.”

The most committed campdraft spectators were already at the showgrounds yesterday to watch the Canning Downs Draft and Silver Cup begin.

Paul Ireland, from Beaudesert, was catching up with Yangan local John McNally, a tradition they've kept going for years.

"If you don't see us here, we're dead,” Mr Ireland said.

"It's the best campdraft in Australia, the most prestigious, and you get to meet up with old mates you don't see from one year to another.”

Competitors Michelle and Peter Bolton, from Maffra in Victoria, were back in the arena for the 15th year.

"We really like the atmosphere here, you're competing against the best in the country,” Mr Bolton said.

Brenda Flannagan, from Omeo in Victoria, a former competitor at Warwick, continues to head to the showgrounds to help out after stepping out of the saddle.

"We have friends in the rodeo committee and so we come up to help out behind the scenes,” Mrs Flannagan said.

The Gold Cup draws Val Hoare and Geoff Hamilton over the border from Legume every year.

"I used to pick up after buckjumpers at rodeos around Casino, and only once here in Warwick,” Mr Hamilton said.

Trish Baxter, from Victoria, and Gordon Salmond, from central Queensland, met when they used to compete together.

"My wife Susan is still competing today,” Mr Salmond said.

"It's great catching up with everyone at the Warwick campdraft.”

Marion and Barry Frame, recent retirees to Warwick, were watching eagerly from the stands.

"It's 50 years since I first came to watch it,” Mr Frame said.

"We love watching but we've missed a lot in between.”