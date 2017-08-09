22°
Author to tackle black dog on Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
| 9th Aug 2017 7:29 AM
Buderim author Wayne Ellis has penned the book Kissing the Black Dog. Photo Contributed
Buderim author Wayne Ellis has penned the book Kissing the Black Dog. Photo Contributed Karen Cougan

FINDING solutions to reducing stress and improving quality of life can be a struggle for some, but an upcoming event to be held at Warwick and Stanthorpe libraries could offer some answers.

Wayne Ellis, author of the book Kissing the Black Dog, will visit the region on a speaking tour drawing on a wide variety of tools and practical ways to improve physical, mental and emotional health.

Mr Ellis has been involved in health for more than 25 years and collects his information from a wide variety of sources.

During his visits Mr Ellis will focus on the basics, the things each person can do, such as how to better absorb water and the powerful effects of breathing and increasing oxygen absorption. He will speak at Warwick Library on Wednesday, August 23 from 10.30am and at Stanthorpe Library on the same day at 2pm. Phone the Warwick Library on 46610342 to RSVP.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  kissing the black dog southern downs regional council speaking tour wayne ellis

