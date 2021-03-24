Authorities remain on alert for Madsen Bridge flooding

Warwick residents are cautioned to remain alert to warnings and road closures at OO Madsen Bridge, with anticipated inflows to the Condamine River threatening to flood the major route.

The river peaked at Warwick at 6.66m just before 7am on Wednesday, after significant rainfall and storms pushed the river well past its previously predicted 5.75m peak.

The Condamine then remained stable at about 6.6m for several hours on Wednesday morning before beginning to recede, with the latest reading from the Bureau of Meteorology at 9.39am putting its Warwick level at 6.46m.

While cautioning Warwick residents to remain alert for further flood warnings, Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group disaster co-ordinator Michael Bell said there was no indication at this stage that floodwaters would cut off Masden Bridge.

“At the moment looking at the flood modelling and the river height at Warwick, it has started to indicate a fall,” Mr Bell said.

“It’s bouncing around a bit, but it’s not indicating it’s going up. We’ll continue to monitor that throughout the day, because there will also be inflows.

“We’re not predicting any impact on the bridge. We’ll keep in touch with BOM and if there is a risk, there will be plenty of notification.”

Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said emergency services would remain on high alert, with about 0.5m of water from the Connolly Dam spillway expected to meet up with inflows from Killarney to the Condamine River by 1pm Wednesday.

“We don’t know whether it will go over or not. There is a possibility it could go over we believe … but it’s depending on what water comes down from Connolly Dam and joins up with the Killarney flow,” Sergeant Reid said.

“If there’s indications the water level is rising and we believe the bridge will be subject to a closure, we will disseminate that information as quickly and broadly as we can, because we understand the impact that has on workers, students, and people getting home.

“We understand there is a line of traffic from the bridge out to the Caltex (service station), and we believe that’s rubberneckers out trying to get photos. That’s blocking intersections and causing traffic mayhem, and giving the impression (it) is closed.”



Both Warwick State High School and Warwick East State School ovals were flooded out this morning, joining a growing number of properties and sportsgrounds inundated with water.

Assumption College Warwick cancelled normal classes on Wednesday morning, advising parents to pick up their children where possible and keeping remaining students under supervision on school grounds.

St Mary’s Primary School has also asked any families who may be affected by the potential bridge closure to collect their children as soon as possible.