Autumn inspiration awaits at open gardens

VERSATILE PLOT: Kaye Mundey describes the couple's garden as a country sanctuary complete with a running creek, large deciduous trees and old horse carts.

THE recent heatwave has sent many avid green thumbs to the gardening sidelines with flower and fresh produce entries at shows down to their lowest numbers in years.

But the 40 degree-plus temperatures have gone and gardeners can look forward to watching their plots recover as autumn ushers in cooler weather and rain.

To provide inspiration, two of the region's most beautiful gardens will open to the public this weekend.

The extensive formal gardens at Melrose Station in Killarney and Kaye and Keith Mundey's country garden at Tannymorel will be open from 9am-4.30pm tomorrow and Sunday.

Mrs Mundey said the event was timed for the change the season.

"I think this year people will be wanting to come and have a look at what plants can grow well and survive the hot conditions we have just had.” Mrs Mundey said.

It was the third time the couple had invited the public to browse their garden with up to 1200 people attending each year.

"We decided to do it again as a way of giving back to the community as both open gardens will raise funds for local charities and people have been asking a lot lately when we would have an open garden again,” Mrs Mundey said.

"It's always a really enjoyable two days.”

She describes the couple's garden as a versatile country sanctuary complete with a running creek, large deciduous trees and old horse carts and baths decorated with colourful flowering plants.

The extensive grounds at Melrose Station have a garden for the sight impaired planted by owners Peter and Colleen Lindore after their nephew lost his sight in an accident.

The blind garden features trickling water fountains, plants that are soft to touch, birdsong and perfumed roses.

Melrose Station has attracted up to 2300 people when the Lindores have welcomed the public in the past to their 2430ha property.

The Mundey's garden is at 1319 Yangan Killarney Rd, Tannymorel and Melrose Station, Barlows Gate Rd, Killarney. Admission is $5 for adults.

Garden trinkets will be for sale at Kaye and Keith Mundey's event.