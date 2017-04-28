Autumn spirit in full swing

TIME WARP: Chivornne Withers dressed as Mary Poppins and Ross Neale with his penny-farthing bike.

WHEN the leaves start to change, Allora comes out to play.

The keen and curious will descend on the Best Little Town on the Downs to celebrate the community's second Autumn Festival, a joyous showcase of the region's best assets this weekend.

"We were delighted with the success of last year's festival including our sold-out Dinner on Drayton twilight street dinner and the many tourists and visitors that came to Allora to enjoy the array of events, gardens, museum, craft markets and history,” Allora Autumn Festival co-ordinator Christine Gleeson said.

"There was a real buzz last year and autumn is such a beautiful time to visit Allora.”

The first taste of the festival was enjoyed at the decorated tree judging on Monday, but festivities will continue tonight with a bush dance at Allora State School. Bush band the Band-O-Coots will take care of the soundtrack and Allora State School P&C will keep bellies full with a barbecue dinner.

A colourful program has been prepared for Saturday and Sunday. A few of the brightest highlights include open gardens being held at 10 of Allora's most impressive private gardens and great gourmet barbecue breakfasts. The Dinner on Drayton will again be held, treating foodies to wine tasting and a three-course dinner under the stars.

Market lovers will also delight in the art and craft markets, being held on Herbert St and Warwick St featuring food, jewellery, fashion, quilts and other bits and bobs.

History will play a starring role throughout the weekend. Allora State School will be celebrating 150 years of education in Allora, historical walks will be run through Main St and veteran vehicles will be on display. Disney diehards will also be able to wander through the home of PL Travers, the mastermind behind Mary Poppins.

Attendees are encouraged to play their part in celebrating history.

"We're encouraging visitors to join in the fun this year and come along in period costume,” Ms Gleeson said.

Proudly presented by the Allora Community Circle, this truly is a festival that ticks all the boxes.

For a full list of the events, visit the Allora Autumn Festival Facebook page.