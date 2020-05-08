Aviation club ready for post-virus takeoff

FLYING HIGH: Warwick Gliding Club president David Kinlan said the group’s meeting on Monday gave them fresh hope for their future post-virus.

THE Warwick Gliding Club may not be all systems go just yet, but the eased coronavirus restrictions are certainly helping them get their sport back off the ground.

On Monday, the aviation club were able to hold their first meeting in months at Massie Airfield, giving its members fresh hope for the future.

Warwick Gliding Club president David Kinlan said continued social distancing measures meant only club members from the Southern Downs region and qualified to fly independently could attend.

“We had a good day on Monday, the (Labour Day) holiday – it was very good conditions, very nice weather, just a great day,” Kinlan said.

“Aviation hasn’t been really badly or adversely affected in general, and it’s good to see people already back up and flying.

“We’re not open to the public either, so we’re not operating from our clubhouse or doing any passenger flights at the moment.”

Kinlan said this time of the year was typically a busy period for the club, with members and passengers alike travelling from all over the state and even NSW to take part.

“The main restriction affecting us is the 50km travelling radius, especially with so many members being in Brisbane,” he said.

“A lot of our members are Brisbane-based, and we’ve got a number of students learning to fly, so they’ve been the worst affected (by the coronavirus).

“It’s affected a few of our members who live across the border as well – one of our instructors lives just over the NSW border, so that’s obviously impacted him.”

For Kinlan and the rest of the Warwick Gliding Club, the most important thing was to abide by social distancing laws for as long as needed to make sure the sport could take off once more.

“We’re observing social distancing and not congregating in groups, so that’s what we’re doing this weekend,” Kinlan said.

“We’re quite active usually, because it’s quite nice weatherwise this time of year, so it’s definitely a big impact on our club.

“We’re definitely happy to get back into the swing of things, but can’t wait until the club is back up and running full tilt.”