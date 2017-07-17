21°
News

Awarding time for our unsung heroes

Sherele Moody
| 17th Jul 2017 12:39 PM
Murgon's Cameron Bond (right) accepts his Everyday Hero award.
Murgon's Cameron Bond (right) accepts his Everyday Hero award. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DO YOU know a local unsung hero who deserves recognition?

Nominations for the QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards have opened.

Judges are wanting to hear about police, paramedics, SES crew, local paid and unpaid firefighters and other frontline and public services representatives who have helped keep our community safe or worked to improve the lives of others.

Last year's awards saw 12 people from the Fraser Coast nominated and 10 each from the Sunshine Coast and Cairns; eight from the Gold Coast; seven from Townsville; five from Ipswich; three each from Bundaberg, Gladstone and Gympie; and two nominees from Mackay, Rockhampton and Toowoomba.

Murgon's Cameron Bond, Gladstone's Kaitlyn Read, Ipswich's Andrew Plint and Brisbane's Peta Jordan, Selena Wool, Ian Ogborne, Beau Hanlon and Karen Perry were all recognised in 2016 for going "above and beyond the call of duty”.

QBANK CEO Mike Currie said the awards were an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Queenslanders who "devote their lives to bettering their communities and helping others in need, without asking for anything in return”.

"It's the police officer who has intervened in a dangerous domestic violence situation, the SES workers saving people from deadly floodwaters, the firefighters bike riding across the country to raise funds for burns victims and the young lifeguard that saved a child from drowning,” Mr Currie said.

"The awards allow Queenslanders to put the spotlight on the selfless individuals who help make our state great.

"In 2017 we are asking Queenslanders: 'If you don't nominate your hero, who will'?”

The categories are Achievement, Ownership, Dedication, Working Together (team category), Excellence and the Young Everyday Heroes award.

Winners receive $1000 with $1000 donated to a charity of each award recipient's choice.

The Young Everyday Heroes award winner will receive a $500 bursary to assist with equipment costs for their emergency services training participation.

Seven officials from the health, police and emergency service sectors will assess award applications.

They will look at each nominee's professional commitment and community dedication through fundraising and charity work, supporting the vulnerable or disadvantaged, mentoring and leadership or spreading community awareness.

Nominations close on Friday, September 1 and winners will be announced on Friday, October 20.

To nominate your everyday hero go to www.qbank.com.au/community-proud/everyday-heroes-awards

- NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  andrew plint beau hanlon cameron bond firefighters ian ogborne kaitlyn read karen perry mike currie paramedics peta jordan police qbank everyday heroes awards selena wool ses crew

Sam Thaiday on future: 'There are 15 other NRL clubs'

Sam Thaiday on future: 'There are 15 other NRL clubs'

SAM Thaiday says he has not decided whether to join another NRL club after being told 2018 will be his last year as a Broncos player.

One Nation's Steve Dickson says LNP, ALP 'trying to lose'

One Nation's Steve Dickson at Parliament. Pic Darren England.

Steve Dickson says One Nation will hold the balance of power in Qld

P-plater nabbed speeding on Southern Downs road

The p-plater was caught 30kmh over the speed limit.

The 17-year-old was caught speeding on a country road

The green chains that threaten to strangle our state

A general view of the Mt Piper coal fired power station near, Lithgow, NSW, Monday, May 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

That’s not to say the intentions aren’t noble, they’re premature.

Local Partners

No rest for gardens during winter event

The Rose City is set to live up to it's name during the midweek extravaganza taking place during Jumpers and Jazz.

Cloud phenomenon highlighted at gallery

AWE INSPIRING: This image inspired artist Margaret Bennett to develop the concept for the exhibition.

An incredible cloud structure inspired the Morning Glory exhibit.

Handlers lured by triple treat for talented dogs

RACING: Kahn at a Warwick Lure Coursing Club Field Trial at Henry Joppich Park.

Lure coursing this Sunday in Henry Joppich Park

Rats run to plan as they host Condamine on Saturday

HOME GAME: Warwick Water Rats player Lane Topa attempts to shake off his opponent during a game at Risdon Oval.

Warwick can boost finals chances with victory

State's best to show skills at hockey at Queens Park

OPEN SPACE: Adam Byrne (with ball) is one of the Warwick players lining up in a state game at 5.30pm today at Queens Park.

Queensland reps to help Warwick juniors

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 399,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Magnificent City Views

15a Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $310,000

This 4 bedroom fully renovated split level home situated on an elevated position with excellent views of the city. Large modern and stylish kitchen open dining...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

Lifestyle Acreage

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 105,000

Your dream can be a reality! Almost 9 acres at Elbow Valley with mountain and river views. Rural fencing, all weather gravel road, clumps of established gums for...

168 Acre Bush Lifestyle Block

L78 Tralee Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $119,000

This 168 acre lifestyle bush block fully fenced and situated on a all weather road near the small village of Pratten 30 mins west of Warwick. Excellent opportunity...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!