Awards recognition for a job well done

FIRST YEAR MILESTONE: Miriam Verney and Laura Babington from Condamine Accountants.

CONDAMINE Accountants has recently celebrated its first birthday and as a mark of how far the business has come, it is in the mix for the awards at tonight's 2017 Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards.

Owner Laura Babington said the business had grown substantially in the past 12 months.

"I believe we've been very successful in our field so far,” she said.

"And it's great to be recognised for our achievements.”

Mrs Babington said the awards were a credit to Warwick and the chamber of commerce.

"They do a lot of great work within the local business community,” she said.

"I'm actively involved and the service they provide is very helpful to business owners around town.

"They often advertise government and ATO advice, they run workshops and seminars, and it all helps us run our business as efficiently as possible.

"So I'm all for supporting our proactive chamber and I'm all for businesses being recognised for the great work they do day in and day out.”

Mrs Babington said so many Warwick businesses were an inspiration.

"Personally I get inspiration from anyone who's putting themselves out there and having a go, regardless of what field they might be in,” she said.

"And there are plenty doing that in this region, which is great to see.”

Mrs Babington said Condamine Accountants tried to be proactive and efficient with the clientele.

"We're constantly keeping our eyes on the future,” she said.

"Looking at financial plans, business structures and striving to ensure the longevity of their business.”

Mrs Babington said the Business Excellence Awards were a great chance to catch up with other business people and network.

"Local promotion is so important and learning about other businesses can be helpful for running your own.

"If we were to win an award, it would be a great boost to us getting our name out there into the community.

"We're very proud to be a part of it and as a member of the chamber of commerce it's great to see the business community coming together.”