‘Awkward’: Clinger flips after sex dream

A Bachelor fave has transformed into the series' clinger and crumbled into hysterics after revealing a sex dream that we'll all need hypnosis therapy to erase from our minds.

Remember during the premiere when some chick called Nicole scored that weird new multi-coloured Triple Threat Rose? Well, she decides to use it and it means she gets a date with Locky and then another date at his house. Personally, we'd prefer the prize to be one of those $200 Visa gift cards you can buy at the Coles checkout. You can never go wrong with one of those.

Anyway, producers ask Nicole what her biggest fear is and, when she says "heights", they throw her off a cliff.

Nice knowing you!

"If you don't wanna do it, we can go get some chips and gravy," Locky tells her - and we've never been attracted to him more than in this moment.

Chips and gravy? Finally! A date we actually wanna go on. We leave Nicole stranded on the cliff face to go find chips and gravy.

Back at the mansion, Areeba is still fuming about that stunt Juliette pulled with the secret letter last night.

"She has embarrassed me in front of Locky, in front of all you girls. I'm ready to put her in her place. It's on," she declares.

But before she can seek revenge, a date card arrives and a select few of them get shoved onto the minibus. Juliette's name is on the card but Areeba's is not.

It's one of those annoying group dates where they have to play a game Osher has invented. Boo. Usually we'd skip right over this but then we notice something isn't quite right with this photo … and it's not just the unflattering costumes.

Gag me.

Ummm. Areeba, what on earth are you doing here?

You crazy dame.

Locky is baffled.

"I'm looking at all the girls and I notice Areeba's here instead of Juliette," he scratches his head. "It's great to see Areeba out here, but I did invite Juliette. And I kinda wanted to see her. She didn't turn up."

Areeba *says* Juliette gifted her the spot on the group date as a way to apologise for the secret note, but we can't help but think Juliette may be locked up in a cupboard back at the mansion.

Either way, this lame group date annoys Areeba even more.

"I'm definitely not the girl who likes to get dirty in the rain so thanks for nothing, Juliette," she spits.

Roxi wins whatever this ridiculous game is and scores some private time with Locky. It's a really great opportunity for her to connect with him on a deeper level and engage in meaningful conversation. Honestly, it's just a meeting of the minds.

"I had a fun dream about you the other night. It may or may not have been a bit of a naughty dream. I woke up and I was very happy. Then I woke up and thought, Roxanne! That's so naughty," she shares.

I have a recurring dream where my ceiling collapses in on me. It doesn't involve sex … I just thought we were trading dream stories.

Like Roxi, I hope my dream becomes a reality right now.

A new dawn ushers in another day for Areeba to exact revenge on Juliette. She's even more furious at that note-writing dame for gifting her the slot on that crappy group date and she decides to take her down.

"I appreciate you gave me the date. And I know I'm being a bitch but it takes a lot more than that," she snips as Juliette drops her head into her hands and grovels to her former friends.

Areeba is vexed. Livid! Juliette betrayed her and now Areeba is left no choice but to scorch the earth. There's no way she will ever forgive Juliette. Right?

"Juliette is crazy. But I love crazy. And to be honest, she's the real deal and I do miss her," she sighs.

Areeba, you’re one inconsistent lady.

It's honestly crazy. Juliette has been shunned and humiliated. Areeba made her jump through hoops! She should be above this immature behaviour. Right?

"I got my girls back!" she squeals.

There’s no hope for any of you.

Nicole heads off to Locky's house to enjoy the final instalment of the Triple Threat Rose prize pack. Guys. He doesn't give her a $200 Visa gift card. But he does make her chips and gravy and that's the only thing that matters in this entire episode. Red Balloon should offer chips and gravy as an experience.

Back at the mansion, the girls are rinsing out the tacky red champagne flutes for the cocktail party and Roxi is flipping out. Sure, she told Locky about her weird sex dream. But she didn't score a kiss. What if he kisses Nicole?

"To do that is too soon - it is disrespectful to me. It's too soon," she shakes her head at the thought.

Roxi needs to chill. As if he's going to kiss Nicole while they've got gravy smeared all over their faces.

Areeba has a few thoughts and we cross to her live on the scene.

"Roxi is a highly emotional person and super sensitive. Locky doesn't want someone who's not mentally there," she reports.

Thanks for the update, Areeba.

Areeba's threesome has reunited and they've even recruited that new chick Kaitlyn so it's now a foursome. They hatch another plan to kidnap Locky and trap him in a spontaneous group chat.

Well this doesn’t look like trouble.

The events that lead to last night's fiery argument have really put things into perspective for Areeba and she goes into the evening with a level head.

"I don't care about stepping on anyone's toes. I don't give a shit about anyone. I don't," she declares.

The foursome makes good on their scheme and Juliette grabs Locky the moment he steps onto the patio. It sets off Roxi.

"It was awkward to watch. It just made me so uncomfortable. She's the fakest one in this god damn house," she spins out.

The woman gets sucked into a paranoia spiral and within the space of a few hours has turned into this season's clinger.

"I feel like he has just forgotten all about me!" she holds back tears. "It's as if my time with him just didn't happen."

Girl, go take a nap and have another weird sex dream.

Roxi, you told him about your weird sex dream. Locky has not forgotten you. We're all going to require hypnosis therapy to erase it from our memories.

Still, after tonight, it seems the only dream she will be having is of the ceiling falling in on her.

