Baby boy makes a timely arrival at Warwick Hospital

NEW MUM: Karli Fahey will be celebrating her first Mother's Day with her new son, Jackson.

ENTERING the world a week before he was due, this brand new bub has made it just in time for Mother's Day.

Proud parents Karli and Tim Fahey welcomed their first child Jackson Fahey on Thursday afternoon, weighing in at a healthy 7lbs 5oz. "It's still a little surreal,” Mrs Fahey said.

"Once we get him home and into our lives it'll feel more real but I'm so excited.”

Mrs Fahey stayed calm and collected throughout the 14-hour labour despite needing an unexpected last-minute caesarean.

She praised Warwick Hospital staff, who saw the couple through each stage of the pregnancy.

"From appointments to pre-natal classes, everything,” she said.

"It's been nice to see the same faces.”

Still recovering in hospital, Mrs Fahey hopes to get the green light to go home on Sunday.

"It would be great to spend Mother's Day starting our new life together,” she said.

Having moved to Warwick from Brisbane last year, the couple will introduce Jackson to his extended family when they visit today.