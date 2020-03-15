Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The baby sadly died overnight in the Women's and Children's Hospital.
The baby sadly died overnight in the Women's and Children's Hospital.
News

Two-month-old dies after van and car collide

15th Mar 2020 9:19 AM

A man has been charged over the death of a two-month-old baby boy in an Adelaide Hills road crash yesterday.

A Ford van and a Ford station wagon were involved in a crash at the intersection of Lucky Hit and Warren roads at Cromer just before 12.45pm.

A man, woman and two young children were in the station wagon and were all taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital for treatment.

In a tragic twist, the condition of the two-month-old baby, from Victoria, worsened and was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital.

The child died overnight.

The driver of the station wagon was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in April.

Two occupants in the van suffered minor injuries.

There have now been 25 lives lost on South Australian roads this year, the same number as this time last year.

More Stories

Show More
car crash crashes dangerous driving fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How much is your land worth?

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much is your land worth?

        News RECENT land value reports have shown a surprising turn for Goondiwindi and rural land values.

        John Dee director responds to social media coronavirus rumours

        premium_icon John Dee director responds to social media coronavirus...

        News A FACEBOOK post circulating this afternoon claimed six John Dee workers had been...

        Drive-through COVID-19 testing to trial in QLD

        Drive-through COVID-19 testing to trial in QLD

        Health The facilities will help alleviate the workload of GPs and EDs

        Small towns to be hit hard by coronavirus cancellations

        premium_icon Small towns to be hit hard by coronavirus cancellations

        News THE threat of COVID-19 could potentially devastate more key tourism events in the...