Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An 11-month-old baby has been found dead on the grounds of Kingsway Christian College in Perth. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook
An 11-month-old baby has been found dead on the grounds of Kingsway Christian College in Perth. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook
News

Baby found dead in top private school

by Ally Foster
15th Apr 2021 7:04 AM

An 11-month-old baby has been found dead on the grounds of a top Christian private school in Perth, sparking a police investigation.

The horrific discovery was made late on Wednesday night at Kingsway Christian College in Darch.

Western Australia Police said the major crime division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the baby's death, with more information expected to be released today.

 

The 11-month-old baby was found overnight at Kingsway Christian College. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook
The 11-month-old baby was found overnight at Kingsway Christian College. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook

 

Detectives have been seen looking through the school buildings following the discovery, according to The West Australian.

Officers have also been seen taking photographs inside one of the buildings on campus.

Police have not confirmed whether they are treating the death as suspicious.

Kingsway Christian College is situated about 17km north of Perth's CBD and teaches students from kindergarten to Year 12.

Originally published as Baby found dead in top private school

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Queensland public hospitals have until next week to carry out an audit into whether nurses on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis have adequately fitted masks.

        New controversy over $4M Maryvale railway reserve

        Premium Content New controversy over $4M Maryvale railway reserve

        Council News 100+ signature petition throws support behind council-funded dump point at divisive...

        Replay: Final day of U16 cricket champs - Flares vs Embers

        Premium Content Replay: Final day of U16 cricket champs - Flares vs Embers

        Cricket Queensland’s best under 16 cricketers finish with a thriller

        Confirmed: When COVID restrictions will ease

        Premium Content Confirmed: When COVID restrictions will ease

        Health Coronavirus Qld: COVID restrictions will ease at 6am on Thursday