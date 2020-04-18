Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Wake up call’: Traditionalists forced to embrace online world

        premium_icon ‘Wake up call’: Traditionalists forced to embrace online...

        News A new venture is helping small business owners from Stanthorpe, to Gundy, to Toowoomba adapt to a coronavirus impacted world.

        Family of young man killed in crash appeal for assistance

        premium_icon Family of young man killed in crash appeal for assistance

        Breaking Further information revealed regarding the horrific two-car crash.

        Council offers financial relief to combat coronavirus

        premium_icon Council offers financial relief to combat coronavirus

        Council News GOONDIWINDI Mayor says they’re trying to “do their bit” depsite lack of...

        MOTHER’S DAY: The local gift guide

        premium_icon MOTHER’S DAY: The local gift guide

        Mothers Day How to show your love and appreciation in the time of coronavirus.