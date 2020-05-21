Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 20-month-girl was killed in NSW’s south overnight. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
A 20-month-girl was killed in NSW’s south overnight. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Baby girl dies in driveway tragedy

21st May 2020 7:20 AM

A 20-month-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a 4WD on the driveway of a southern NSW property overnight.

Police say officers were called to Enfield Street, Corowa - about 60km west of Albury - at around 5pm yesterday to reports of a the girl being hit by a Toyota Hilux.

They said despite attempts to revive her, she died at the scene.

A crime scene was set up and specialist forensic police were called to examine the driveway.

The driver of the vehicle - a 74-year-old man - was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Corowa Police Station to assist police with inquiries.

However, NSW Police have said this morning he has been released pending further investigations.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

 

Originally published as Baby girl dies in driveway tragedy

More Stories

Show More
4wd collision editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOVE WORTH FIGHTING FOR: Shock diagnosis reunites sisters

        premium_icon LOVE WORTH FIGHTING FOR: Shock diagnosis reunites sisters

        News It had been years since Lyla Edwards had spoken to her sister, but she felt compelled to pull over, turn off the engine and pick up her phone.

        BUY LOCAL: Changing tide for boutique businesses

        premium_icon BUY LOCAL: Changing tide for boutique businesses

        News Coronavirus breaks ‘hell’ cycle as city and Southern Downs alike discover how good...

        Move to cashless system prompts concerns for elderly

        premium_icon Move to cashless system prompts concerns for elderly

        Business The coronavirus has changed the way people see cash, but will the switch leave...

        Massive new regional sheep feedlot to support 150 jobs

        premium_icon Massive new regional sheep feedlot to support 150 jobs

        Rural Government funding helps kick-start new sheep feedlot project